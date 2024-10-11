Economic calendar: Earnings and EIA report
• Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) among earnings reporters • Canada’s inflation figures • EIA weekly...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
• US indices finished yesterday's session in mixed moods. S&P 500 added 0.2%, Dow Jones gained 0.6% while Nasdaq lost 0.8% •...
• EU leaders agreed on a €750 billion recovery fund • Stimulus negotiations in the US • Gold at 9-year high, Silver...
Today's data from the Canadian economy turned out worse than expected. Canadian retail sales increased by 18.7% MoM for May, although an increase of...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached almost 14.90 million of which more than 614 000 died and over 8.95 million recovered. • US...
Oil prices rose more than 3% during today's session, with WTI futures around $42.36 a barrel and Brent crude near $44.80 a barrel boosted by optimism...
• US lawmakers continue to discuss the next stimulus package • Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly revenue • Philip...
Soybean Soybean price return to 900 cents area US crop quality data caused a pullback on the soybean market. Combined amount of "good"...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) is among companies that released their second-quarter earnings reports before today’s U.S. market open. As an iconic brand and...
European stocks launched today’s session higher thanks to the recovery fund agreement. The German index is trading at the highest level since February....
EU leaders conclude 4-day negotiations with a deal DE30 trades positive year-to-date Bayer lost Roundup case in US appeals court Moods...
Silver is one of the best performing commodities today. Precious metal continues to run higher and has managed to break above the $20 mark for the first...
EU leaders reached agreement on recovery fund Poland and Canada report retail sales data Coca-Cola and Lockheed Martin among earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 added 0.84% while Nasdaq surged 2.51% and made the highest close on the record. Dow...
• BioNTech (BNTX.US), Pfizer (PFE.US) and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.UK) reported early positive data on COVID-19 vaccines • US Congress...
The upward move on the silver market continues. The price of this precious metal rose 2,3% during today’s session and is currently trading at level...
According to Bloomberg, the vaccine that Oxford University is working on with AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.UK) showed promising results in the initial phase of...
• US stocks open flat • IBM (IBM.US) to report earnings after market close • Nikola (NKLA.US) stock plunged 18% in pre-market US...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
