Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.27 million of which more than 576 000 died and over 7.74 million recovered. • US...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Rising China – US tensions • Lockdown restrictions reimposed in California • Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) and Wells...
Three major U.S. banks released their quarterly results before today’s market open in the U.S. - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Citigroup Inc...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Copper: Copper price breaches USD 6600 per ton, the highest level in the last two years The correlation between copper and credit impulse in China...
AUDUSD has been trading in a sideways move recently. The pair bounced off the lower limit of consolidation range today, which may herald another test of...
Stocks pull back on coronavirus and China-US relations DE30 tests 200-hour moving average ZEW indices miss expectations Stocks...
DE30 and US500 deepened during the first hour of European session after China said it would impose sanctions on US aerospace company, Lockheed Martin (LMT.US)....
Stock market turn lower as California halts reopening US headline CPI seen accelerating in June Major US banks to report earnings European...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. Moods deteriorated after some US states decided to halt reopening. S&P 500 dropped 0.94%,...
• Earnings season has begun • Nasdaq hits new high • Pfizer (PFE.US)and BioNTech (BNTX.US) granted FDA fast track designation...
USDJPY returned below the key resistance area. The zone marked with red colour (107.20) is determined by the upper limit of 1:1 structure, 38.2% Fibonacci...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX.US) reported preliminary second-quarter revenue above analyst expectations, due largely to growing demand for Covid-19 tests. The...
• US shares rise ahead of earnings season • Florida reported record number of new COVID-19 cases • Tesla (TSLA.US) stock...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
About 30 minutes ago, PepsiCo (PEP.US) released its 2Q quarterly results as Wall Street earnings season has just started. PepsiCo is among the biggest...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.05 million of which more than 571 000 died and over 7.24 million recovered. • US...
European stock markets launch the week higher DE30 retests peak at 12,835 pts Daimler (DAI.DE) sees need for deeper job cuts European...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
