The price of copper skyrocketed!
The copper market is red hot right now. The price of copper has rallied to the highest in more than two years, breaking resistance around 6500 USD per...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
As it is usually the case for Mondays, the economic calendar is almost bare. Turkish industrial production data for May will be released at 9:00 am BST...
Investors from Asia-Pacific started the week in upbeat moods. Nikkei trades 2.1% higher, S&P/ASX 200 gains 0.8% and Kospi adds 1.7%. Indices...
Global financial now seem to be weighing the ongoing coronavirus spike as cases and deaths continue to rise at a worrying rate. Yesterday the U.S. recorded...
US500 is currently reacting to resistance level that results from 1:1 market geometry (3,160 pts). An upward move which was started at 7:30 am BST looks...
American equities opened flat today. Nevertheless, moods significantly improved following Gilead Sciences (GILD.US) announcement just before the market...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 12.42 million of which more than 558 000 died and over 7.24 million recovered • US...
A few moments ago, the national statistical office of Canada released its labour market report for the month of June. Bloomberg’s market consensus...
• Another uneventful week in the cryptocurrency market • Some cryptocurrenices exchanges experienced significant drop in volume • Bitcoin...
• Coronavirus infection rates continue to accelerate above historical highs. • European stocks turn positive • VW's...
• Second day of the Eurogroup and Ecofin meeting • Canadian employment figures expected to rebound in June There is not much data scheduled...
Oil prices are moving down for a second day on concerning COVID data both from the US and Asia. The US saw number of new daily cases rise above 60k for...
• US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 lost 0.6% while Dow Jones dropped 1.4%. In contrast, Nasdaq rose 0.5% • Risk-on...
Moods on global stock markets seem to have deteriorated throughout today’s trading day. Asian markets ended the session mostly in the green territory....
TD Research issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. TD recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
After a mixed US open, American indices quickly began losing steam. Currently S&P 500 is trading 1.40% lower while DJIA is sinking as much as 1.80%....
U.S. equities open mixed today - Nasdaq was adding 0.7% while S&P 500 and DJIA were trading just slightly above the flatline. Tech giants now seem...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 12.19 million of which more than 552 000 died and over 7.09 million recovered. • US...
A few moments ago, the U.S. Department of Labor released its weekly jobless claims report. Bloomberg’s market consensus anticipated that another...
