US OPEN: Nasdaq above the flatline despite today's declines on stock markets
After yesterday’s market euphoria global stock markets experience a slight correction today. Declines in Europe exceed 1% in some cases (e.g.: DAX...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.76 million of which more than 541 000 died and over 6.75 million recovered. • US...
Oil: Crude Brent and WTI still remain below key resistance ($ 41 and $ 45 per barrel respectively) Saudi Arabia raises its oil export prices from...
EURUSD started today’s session with a downward move. However, the buyers manage to halt declines at the key intraday support. The price bounced off...
Novavax Inc (NVAX.US) officially announced $1.6 billion funding from Operation Warp Speed. The company has been selected to participate in Operation Warp...
• Coronavirus cases spike worldwide • EC predicts deeper eurozone recession • Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) strengthened...
The Australian dollar is clearly on the back foot on Tuesday morning after stunning news of hard lockdown in Melbourne. The COVID cases have been on the...
• Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index • API Weekly Statistical Bulletin There is not much data scheduled for release today...
• US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.6% while Dow Jones rose 1.8%. Nasdaq jumped 2.2% and finished at record...
Euphoria started during Asia trading hours Global stocks rally, Nasdaq with new ATH ISM Non-Manufacturing with solid gains in June Monday...
US tech index reached fresh all-time highs today. However, US100 is trading at the key resistance at 10,600 pts, where the 127.2% exterior Fibonacci retracement...
Upbeat moods prevail on global stocks markets today as the bullish sentiment was exceptionally strong in Asian markets. Shanghai Composite rose a staggering...
At 03:45 pm BST, Markit published its United States PMI reading for the month of June. The crucial figure came in slightly above market expectations: Markit...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Nordea recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped over 6.2% in premarket trading aftter JMP Securities lifted price target from $1,050 to $1,500 per share. JPM believes that...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) has just announced that it will acquire food-delivery service Postmates. Media were already reporting about a possible deal...
Coronavirus: market update • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.58 million of which more than 537 000 died and over...
