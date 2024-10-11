DE30: European equities start the week on a positive note
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Chinese shares surge to 2 ½ year highs • DE30 approaching 12,959 pts • Commerzbank (CBK.DE) CEO offers to...
Major indices started the week with explosive rally following an outburst of euphoria in China. Without a specific catalyst, the Chinese indices (including...
Eurozone May retail sales ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI European stock market indices are looking to open lower on the first trading day...
• US futures futures point to a green open after long weekend, meanwhile stocks in Asia-Pacific started the week in positive moods. Nikkei gains...
• COVID-19 has mutated to become more easily transmissible • 40 US states reported rising number of COVID-19 cases • Gilead's...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.02 million of which more than 524 000 died and over 6.17 million recovered. • US...
• Major Cryptocurrencies continue to trade in sideways move • Weaker correlation between Bitcoin and traditional markets • Lithuanian...
European indices trade lower on Friday DE30 breaks above 12,550 pts BMW (BMW.DE) to put greater emphasis on in-car microtransactions European...
Last few days saw a sike in daily cases in the US and records were set in all of the past 3 days. The number of daily COVID cases is now way above 50k,...
European PMI revisions Holiday in the United States European stock market indices are looking to open flat or slightly higher on...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher following a solid release of the NFP report. S&P 500 added 0.45%, Dow Jones gained 0.36% and...
• NFP report well above expectations • US confirmed 51 thousand new Covid-19 cases yesterday, • European shares finished...
Nio (NIO.US) – Chinese electric-car producer delivered 3,740 vehicles during June, a monthly record, and exceeded prior guidance with second-quarter...
• NFP payrolls top 4.8 million • US recorded record daily rise of Covid-19 cases • Tesla (TSLA.US) shares jumped 9% on...
The NFP print today was undoubtedly strong. Employment gain surprised to the upside for the second straight month, this time by 1.8m (4.8 vs 3 million)...
The US economy unexpectedly added/lost 4.8 million jobs in June, the most on record, compared to 2.509 million in May and above market expectations...
European stock markets and US equity futures hold onto gains and trade near daily highs while USD is weakening. Markets' attention is focused on the...
New social campaign triggers Facebook boycott Advertisers halt spending on social media platform Microsoft, Starbucks and Pfizer...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 10.82 million of which more than 519 000 died and over 6.04 million recovered. • US...
