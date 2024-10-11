DE30 approaches 12,500 pts mark ahead of US jobs data
European markets rally on Thursday DE30 just a notch below 12,500 pts SoftBank ends partnership with Wirecard (WDI.DE) European...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
EURUSD started today’s session with an upward move. The pair is testing the downward trendline now. A break higher may pave the way for a bigger...
NFP report and jobless claims Trade balance data from Canada and the United States Coronavirus scare will be put aside today as a...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.50% while Dow Jones dropped 0.30%. Nasdaq jumped 0.95% and finished at record...
• Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in early human trials • US registered a record 47,000 new infections • Gold...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.20 million barrels in the week ended June 26th 2020, following an 1.442 million increase in the previous...
• Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shows positive results • ADP figures below forecasts • FedEx shared jumped over 9% US...
Last month the NFP report was a massive surprise showing an unexpected rise in employment and lower unemployment rate. This month the report will be released...
ADP report on change in US employment in June was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 3 million jobs following a 2.76 million...
SILVER Silver has been trading in an upward trend since the second half of March. However, price of this precious metal has been stuck in a local sideways...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 10.6 million of which more than 514 000 died and over 5.81 million recovered. • US...
German stock futures drop after trading resumes DE30 tests lower limit of local market geometry German companies join Facebook...
Gold prices keep climbing during the first trading session of July. Prices are closing in on the 2012 high – just below $1800, and are up 56% since...
Eurex Exchange is experiencing some technical issues this morning. As a result some of the markets, including DAX futures (DE30), are offline. However,...
ADP report on US employment FOMC minutes Final manufacturing PMI releases for June European stock markets are seen opening...
Coronavirus threat is still serious in the US US equities continue to surge Gold gradually approaching $1,800.00 level Global...
Tesla (TSLA.US) has gained another 6% on Tuesday and trades above $1070 for the first time ever following a leaked e-mail from the CEO Elon Musk to employees...
Moods on global stock markets still seem to be dominated by coronavirus uncertainty. While most indices in Europe are trading below the flatline today,...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
