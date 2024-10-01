NY FED survey points to higher inflation in medium term
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Data Center today released the April 2024 Survey of Consumer Expectations. According to the report, expectations...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
The first Wall Street trading session of a new week is marked with a strong rally on shares associated with 2021 memestock mania. GameStop rallies over...
Wall Street starts new week of trading higher Meme stocks and Apple the main topics of the day BofA downgrades shares of Penn Entertainment Wall...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 is slowly heading to a close, with the majority of large US companies having already reported their results. Nevertheless...
Bitcoin gains 2.30% and is testing the resistance level at $63,000 again. After a relatively weaker opening at the start of the day, the price of BTC even...
This week, the EUR/USD pair will be in the spotlight as important data about the American economy is released. Investors will be closely monitoring the...
Today is a relatively light day in terms of macroeconomic publications. There are no events scheduled on the calendar that could have a more significant...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Japan's Nikkei 225 index (-0.20%) and the FTSE China A50 index (-0.40%) are losing slightly....
Indices in the USA end the day around their opening levels. After a slight gains at the start of the session, the gains were then partially given...
The second phase of Friday's trading session on international financial markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. The US dollar regained...
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized the need for the central bank to proceed with caution and deliberation as it works towards achieving...
Indices open higher Bond yields gain Dollar also slightly positive On the last day of this week, equity market indices continue to rise, gaining...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for May: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 68.8; forecast...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for April: Unemployment Rate: actual 6.1%; forecast 6.2%; previous 6.1%; Participation...
Novavax (NVAX.US) shares are gaining nearly 120% before the start of this week's final trading session on the back of the signing of a $1.2 billion...
DAX at new historic highs Demand side dominates during the first half of Friday's session Investment banks review their analytical coverage...
Gold is trading at its highest levels in almost three weeks and has gained 1.3%, approaching the USD 2380 per ounce level. It is just 2.3% short of its...