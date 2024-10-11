Technical Alert: US100
US technological index at all-time highs A sharp sell-off from the last Thursday has been left in the back mirror. US100 has nearly fully recovered...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.60 million of which more than 456 000 died and over 4.55 million recovered. • US...
Equity indices are moving up today again as China promised increased agri purchases from The US. As a result we see risk-on tone on the markets. The key...
• Major coins trading sideways • ETH user pays $5.2M in fees for 2 mysterious transfers • Ripple joins Open Payments Coalition We...
Oil WTI (OIL.WTI) broke above the $40 handle. Level has not been seen since OPEC+ reached an agreement on extending output cut deal until the end of July....
European stocks post moderate gains DE30 near 200-hour moving average once again Wirecard (WDI.DE) deepens massive sell-off Stock...
European futures post small gains EU Council unlikely to agree on anything major today Powell to attend panel discussion in the evening European...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 closed 0.06% higher, Nasdaq added 0.33% and Dow Jones dropped 0.15% Gains...
• US labor market sluggish recovery • The number of new COVID-19 cases in the US is increasing • Oil is trading higher...
Dish Network Corp (DISH.US) is willing to finalize a deal with T-Mobile, according to an SEC filing. T-Mobile, which recently merged with Sprint,...
EURUSD is trading lower today. However looking at H4 interval, the key support area is being tested once again. The green area on the chart below is marked...
• US jobless claims weaker than expected • Spotify (SPOT.US) stock hit record high • Hertz (HTZ.US) suspended its plan...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.5 million in the week ended June 13th, after 1.54 million in the previous period,...
Nikola Corporation (NKLA.US) trades over 100% higher month-to-date Company focuses on zero-emission trucks Production of hydrogen...
Bank of England announced its latest policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected but decided to boost the target for bond...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.42 million of which more than 451 000 died and over 4.43 million recovered. • US...
European equities lack conviction on Thursday DE30 paints bearish pin bar Wirecard (WDI.DE) craters on 2019 results delay European...
European stock market indices and Wall Street futures jumped during a press conference of Chinese CDC officials. Wu Zunyou, virus expert from China CDC,...
