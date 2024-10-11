Economic calendar: Central banks in the spotlight
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
US indices failed to hold onto gains yesterday and finished the session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.36% while Dow Jones dipped 0.65%. Nasdaq closed...
• Record rise in coronavirus cases in six U.S. states • Beijing outbreak widens • FED will move away from ETFs and into...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.21 million barrels in the week ended June 12th 2020, following an 5.7 million increase in the previous...
• US stocks launched session in mixed moods • COVID-19 continues to spread across the US • Oracle (ORCL.US) stock ...
The second largest cryptocurrency - Ethereum - has been trading in an upward trend since 13th of March. Coin failed to break above the resistance...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.28 million of which more than 446 000 died and over 4.33 million recovered. • US...
US30 Global stock markets launched the week lower but bulls quickly regained control over the market. US indices managed to recover from losses and...
European stocks post small gains DE30 fails to break above 200-hour moving average European car sales dropped 57% YoY in May 2020 European...
Markets start Wednesday in upbeat moods despite data suggesting persistence of coronavirus. Beijing closed schools and number of cases in US rose but this...
Geopolitical tensions in Asia are on the rise Powell to testify before Senate Banking Committee US housing market data and DOE report Markets...
US indices had a very strong session yesterday. S&P 500 closed 1.90% higher, Dow Jones added 2.04% and Nasdaq jumped 1.75%. Moods in...
• Beijing reports new coronavirus cases • Dexamethasone might reduce COVID-19 death rate • US retail sales surge European...
Today Beijing's city officials raised its COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III, according to local media. The Chinese capital is...
• US retail sales rose at record pace • Markets await Fed Chair Powell Testimony • Lennar (LEN.US) posted better than expected...
Oil: After 7 weeks, we have the first week of declines in the oil market The decline occurred after the OPEC + group reached agreement (extension...
US retail sales data for May has been just released. Headline reading showed 17.7% MoM advance against expected 8.4% MoM increase (-14.7% MoM in April)....
Global stock markets launched the week lower but moods quickly began to improve. US indices managed to recover from losses and closed higher on Monday. Looking...
Stocks jump on Fed actions and stimulus rumours DE30 nears 200-hour moving average TUI (TUI.DE) surges on 2020 summer plans European...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
