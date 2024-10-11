OIL.WTI hits $40
What a year for oil prices it’s been! After a massive bear market and spectacular reversal in April OIL.WTI has been rallying incredibly and has...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Stocks in Europe trade without common direction DE30 recovers from morning drop BASF (BAS.DE) was the biggest beneficiary of BoE...
Fed to announce policy decision on Wednesday Canadian housing starts due later today ECB President Lagarde scheduled to speak Slight...
Stocks in Asia are posting gains at the start of a new week. Nikkei gains 1.2% while Chinese indices trade 0.3-0.8% higher. Kospi trades flat. S&P...
• NFP report showed surprise job additions in May • NASDAQ-100 jump to record highs • Gold drops to 7-Week Low Champagne...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.73 million of which more than 393 000 died and over 3.27 million recovered. • US...
• US Economy unexpectedly adds 2.5 million jobs • GAP (GPS.US) reported poor quarterly performance • Uber Eats Enables...
The NFP report for May has just been released. Data was expected to show another month of massive multi-million lay-offs. However, report turned...
EURUSD realized the range of the inverse head and shoulders pattern, which we have mentioned a few times. While the main trend remains upward, some correction...
• Bitcoin price fails to stay above $10 000.00 • Ethereum managed to break above $215.00 • Tether displaced Ripple from...
European assets surge after ECB move and ahead jobs data DE30 tested 12,700 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) will be removed from DAX index European...
Euro and European indices seem to like yesterday's ECB decision to boost purchases under the PEPP scheme. EURUSD tests 1.1370 handle while DE30 approaches...
US NFP report may address misreporting in April Canadian employment seen dropping by 500k jobs Labour market data from the United...
US indices finished lower yesterday. S&P 500 declined 0.34% and Nasdaq dropped 0.69%. Dow Jones inched higher and closed 0.05% Stocks...
After the FAANG index climbed historical highs, the Nasdaq index also tried tom to follow its footsteps. Currently the technology index is in the reverse....
• ECB expands PEPP • European stocks finished lower • Wall Street swung between gains and losses European...
• US Initial Jobless Claims below 2 mln • Nasdaq- 100 (US100) near all-time highs • Cloudera (CLDR.US) stock fell...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.877 million in the week ended May 30th, bringing total claims to near 43 million...
Stock markets largely ignored US protests Social unrest triggered by killing of George Floyd in police custody Violent riots mostly...
