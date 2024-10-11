BREAKING: ECB boosts PEPP programme by €600 billion
European Central Bank left rates unchanged during today's meeting, in-line with market expectations. However, investors were focused primarily on the...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
EURUSD halted a recent rally and is making a small pullback today. Main currency pair is testing 1.12 handle ahead of ECB decision (12:45 pm BST) and US...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.59 million of which more than 388 000 died and over 3.18 million recovered. • US...
GBPUSD had a problem with breaking above the 1.26 handle and the downward correction started afterwards. Looking at the H1 interval, one can...
Stocks await ECB move DE30 halted rally at 78.6% retracement of February-March sell-off German carmakers lag as stimulus deal fails...
Equity markets steady ahead of European cash open ECB expected to boost PEPP programme today US jobless claims seen at 1800k European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.36% and closed above 3,100 pts mark for the first time since March 4. Nasdaq...
• Global stocks continue to rise • President Trump suspends Chinese Airline flights to U.S. • Gold heads below $1,700/oz European...
Crude inventories in the US decreased by 2.077 million barrels in the week ended May 29th 2020, following an 7.928 million increase in the previous...
The silver market had a problem with breaking above the $18.35 handle, and the downward correction started. Looking at the H4 interval, the precious metal...
• US Stock rally for third day • US Companies shed 2.76 million jobs • Ambarella (AMBA.US) stock fell 4% US indices...
ADP report on change in US employment in May was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show a decline of 9 million jobs following a 20.2 million...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.47 million of which more than 382 000 died and over 3.08 million recovered. •...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with a look at the major currency pair. Looking at the daily time frame, one can see that EURUSD...
ECB set to increase bond purchase program Investors want to hear comment on German court ruling EURUSD, DE30 rally into the meeting The ECB...
Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ meeting is in doubt as Saudi Arabia and Russia are unhappy with some parties cheating on oil quotas/compliance with current...
German government discusses another stimulus package DE30 jumps above 12,200 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) started restructuring process Stocks...
Risk-on moods prevail on the markets ADP data to offer hints ahead of NFP release Bank of Canada expected to stay on hold Upbeat...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator