Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.10 million of which more than 329 000 died and over 2.03 million recovered. •...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The upward move on silver stopped at a key resistance at $17.5, where many price reactions occurred earlier. The downward correction may be on the cards...
Stocks pullback amid China-US tensions DE30 tries to break below 11,100 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) reportedly reached deal with German...
The rally on the oil market continues unabated and OIL.WTI leads the charge. Prices are up again this Thursday, breaking $34. As recently as 28 April OIL.WTI...
Preliminary German PMIs for May were released at 8:30 am BST. Services index bounced from 16.2 to 31.4 pts (exp. 26 pts). Manufacturing index ticked higher...
China-US relations in the spotlight Preliminary PMIs from Europe and US NVIDIA to report earnings after session close Markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 added 1.67%, Dow Jones gained 1.52% and Nasdaq jumped 2.08% Stocks...
• Equity bulls back in charge • US Crude Stocks Fall the Most in 5 Months • Gold nears 8-year high Positive moods...
The US stock market has been very strong since Powell's Sunday interview. Nasdaq is trading approximately 5% below its all-time high boosted by Facebook...
Crude inventories in the US decreased by 4.98 million barrels in the week ended May 15th, 2020, following a 0.745 million drop in the previous period...
• US stock markets opened higher • Moderna (MRNA.US) shares fell as COVID-19 vaccine optimism fades • Strong results amid...
The global economy has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and there’s a consensus that a return to normal will require effective and widely...
GBPUSD launched today’s European session with a decline following a worse than expected inflation data from the UK. However, the downward move was...
Stocks in Europe struggle for direction DE30 trades in narrow range near 11,000 pts handle Hundreds of Lufthansa (LHA.DE) planes...
Precious metals enjoy strong gains this week. Platinum is one of the top movers. It is trading at a 10-week high and has already gained around 10% this...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening DOE expected to show small build in oil inventories More earnings from US retailers Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.05%, Dow Jones declined 1.59% and Nasdaq slipped 0.54%. Situation...
