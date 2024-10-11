Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.81 million of which more than 316 000 died and over 1.86 million recovered. • US...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Stocks rally as Powell is ready to do more DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Daimler (DAI.DE) to re-halt production at Alabama...
A strong rally continues on silver after the Fed Chairman suggested the central bank could do much more to support the economy, even though the pace of...
Trade news to dominate Monday's trading FOMC, RBA and ECB to release minutes later into the week PMIs to be released on Thursday As...
Asian equities are trading higher at the start of a new week. Nikkei gains 0.5% and Kospi trades 0.7% higher. S&P/ASX 200 gains 1.3%. DAX and...
• Growing trade tensions between the US and China • European indices close mostly higher • Gold Hits 7 year high European...
Gold touched its highest level in more than seven years on Friday as investors piled into the so-called safe haven asset amid growing tension between US...
Today’s upward move on EURUSD was halted at 61,8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downward impulse. However the pair reached the key short -...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.56 million of which more than 304 000 died and over 1.72 million recovered. •...
• Rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. • US Retail Sales plunge at record pace • Apple (AAPL.US) opens lower US...
• Bitcoin near the $10k level after halving • Ethereum rally lost momentum • Visa is planning to launch digital currency...
Retail sales in the US plunged 16.4% month-over-month in April of 2020, worse than market forecasts of a 12.0% drop. The March figure slumped to a record...
The Commerce Department announced that it will amend foreign direct product rules to restrict Huawei from access to semiconductors made with US software....
European stocks recover from yesterday' declines DE30 tries to hold above 10,500 pts Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) to look for acquisitions Stocks...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Monthly set of indicators from China was released today. The data casts shadow on any expectations of V-shaped recovery in major economies. Industrial...
European futures point to a higher opening of cash session German GDP seen declining 2.2% QoQ in Q1 2020 US retail sales seen plummeting...
US indices made an impressive turnaround yesterday. S&P 500 was trading more than 2% lower but finished session 1.15% higher. Nasdaq gained 0.91%...
