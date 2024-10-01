Daily summary: Earnings drive stock moves, Riksbank cuts rates
Wall Street indices are trading mostly lower today, snapping a 4-day rally. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Nasdaq trades 0.3% lower and small-cap Russell 2000...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Wall Street indices are trading mostly lower today, snapping a 4-day rally. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Nasdaq trades 0.3% lower and small-cap Russell 2000...
ARM Holdings (ARM.US) is scheduled to announce its fiscal-Q4 2024 results today after close of the Wall Street session. Report will be closely watched...
Oil is bouncing off 2-month lows, which were reached earlier today. Crude prices was down as much as 2% earlier today, but has fully recovered from and...
Tesla (TSLA.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap. The move lower was triggered by a report from Reuters. News agency reported that...
Japanese media, precisely TV Tokyo, informed that Japan has intervened in the FX market last week. Report is based on information from anonymous Japanese...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an over-million...
Wall Street opens lower US2000 with potential head and shoulders pattern Big post-earnings moves on Arista, Shopify, Reddit and ZoomInfo Wall...
Over the past 13 weeks, Wall Street-listed companies have announced their willingness to buy back more than $383 billion worth of their own shares, the...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) is taking a hit in US premarket trading today. Stock sinks 7% following release of Q1 2024 earnings report. Company reported...
European indices continue upward wave German DAX clears the way to test the zone of historical peaks Quarterly results from Puma, BMW and Siemens...
Today, the dollar is exceptionally strong in the first part of the day. The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) is gaining 0.16%, and earlier in the day, the increases...
Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 3.75% (Forecast 3.75%, Previous 4.00%) The Riksbank reduced the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.75% as...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light, however, investors' attention will be focused on the statements of FOMC members in the latter...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for March: German Industrial Production: actual -3.35% YoY; previous -5.16% YoY; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a down session. The biggest losses are observed in the Japanese Nikkei 225 index (-1.20%) and the Singapore SG20cash...
Tuesday's trading session on the Old Continent brought sizable gains in almost all indices. German DAX gained 1.45%, French CAC40 added 0.99%, and...
Cocoa is rebounding by almost 14% today, which is probably the biggest daily spike ever. Of course, the market closes at 6:30 pm GMT, so some of the movement...
Neel Kashkari of the U.S. Fed just commented on the latest NFP data from the U.S. and hinted at possible further steps by the Federal Reserve in terms...
Arista Networks is a major player in the artificial intelligence space, albeit in a different segment than chipmakers. Arista is a provider of data center...