Daily summary: Global stocks rebound on Thursday
• European stocks higher as China exports rebound • BOE leaves interest rates unchanged • US Unemployment claims above...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
• European stocks higher as China exports rebound • BOE leaves interest rates unchanged • US Unemployment claims above...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.85 million of which more than 266 000 died and over 1.31 million recovered. • US...
• US unemployment claims above 3.1 million • Weak challenger report • Lyft (LYFT.US) shares soared 15% US...
The head and shoulders formation can be found on H4 interval. GBPUSD struggles with a key support which is marked with the neck line of SHS pattern. A...
Tech stocks outperform broad market this year Revenue growth rates slow below 5-year averages Companies fear ad spending collapse Growth-to-value...
About 3,169 million workers have filed unemployment claims during the week ended May 2nd. It is the smallest rise in initial claims in 7 weeks,...
According to a Bloomberg report, Tesla has suspended production at its factory near Shanghai, China. Production was expected to resume today after a 5-day...
Industrial production in Germany and France collapses DE30 struggles near 10,700 pts HeidelbergCement (HEI.DE) drops after dividend...
Norges Bank surprised investors during today's interest rate announcement. Bank was expected to hold the main rate unchanged at 0.25% but instead decided...
Bank of England expected UK economy to shrink 14% in 2020 Initial jobless claims seen declining Christine Lagarde set to speak today Investors...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.70%, Dow Jones declined 0.91% but Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Mixed moods...
• Oil Prices fall on demand concerns • ADP report showed 20.2 million drop in private payrolls • European stocks close...
DE30 is trading lower today. However downward move reached the lower limit of the Overbalance structure. According to the methodology, if buyers manage...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.75 million of which more than 259 000 died and over 1.25 million recovered. • US...
The market focus this afternoon is on EM currencies with BRL, TRY, ZAR and MXN all down in excess of 1% against the greenback. With the pace of capital...
• Dismal ADP report • General Motors earnings beat forecasts • PayPal stock on track for new all-time high ahead of earnings US...
Fundamental look at current situation Oil did not manage to snap a losing streak in March. Price continued to freefall in April as numerous major economies...
Private businesses in the US fired 20 236k workers in April of 2020, from -27k in the prior month. Analysts’ has expected a reading to...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 10 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 25 January 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|SESSID
|cc 2 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 16 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cfruid
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|_cfuvid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-98728395-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 10 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 9 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 8 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 9 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 17 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|af_id
|cc 23 February 2025
|afUserId
|cc 25 January 2026
|af_id
|cc 24 January 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 1 February 2024
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 21 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 9 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 7 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 9 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 7 April 2025
|MSPTC
|cc 3 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|personalization_id
|cc 9 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator