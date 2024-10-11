BREAKING: EURUSD drops below 1.08 on EC forecasts
EURUSD dropped below 1.08 handle today following release of the newest projections from the European Commission. The forecast points to a 7.7% GDP contraction...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
European shares trade mixed on Wednesday DE30 makes another test of 10,750 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) saw 20.7% YoY drop in deliveries...
ADP employment report in the spotlight Final services PMIs from Europe General Motors (GM.US) among earnings reporters Moods...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.90%, Dow Jones adding 0.56% and Nasdaq closing 1.13% higher Moods...
• Oil prices rise for the fifth consecutive day • European stocks finished session higher despite German Court ruling • US...
The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.67 million of which more than 253 000 died and over 1.20 million recovered. • US...
• Global stocks trade higher on reopening hopes • Oil price rebound • Disney (DIS.US) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) will...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI index for the United States fell to 41.8 in April of 2020 from 52.5 in previous month and above market expectations...
DE30 is trading higher today. Despite a dynamic sell-off following German court ruling, the downward move was halted at the lower limit of the Overbalance...
USDCAD Let’s start today’s analysis with USDCAD. The pair bounced off the key support at 1.3870 and the upward move was launched afterwards....
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
European equities pull back after German court ruling DE30 drops below 200-hour moving average Lufthansa (LHA.DE) proposed to suspend...
German constitutional court announced a ruling in the ECB QE case today. Judges dismissed complaints with a 7-1 vote. However, things are not so simple....
Following strong sell-off in the second half of April, oil is catching a breath at the beginning of May. OIL.WTI gained more than 40% during the past...
German court rules on legality of ECB stimulus ISM non-manufacturing seen falling to 36.8 pts in April Moods have improved since...
In spite of early declines, US stocks managed to finish yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 0.42%, Dow Jones gained 0.11% and Nasdaq...
• Major European indices finished deeply in red • Warren Buffett dumps airlines shares • President Trump revives trade...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
