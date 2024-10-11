Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.6 million of which more than 250 000 died and over 1.16 million recovered. • US...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• US indices opened in red • Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported record loss • Rising tensions between Washington and...
US Factory Orders recorded a double-digit drop, however worse than expected reading did not caused any significant marker reaction. New orders...
Ethereum is trading in a local upward trend. The coin pulled back to the $185 handle that is the key support for now. It is marked with a lower limit of...
European stock market sink at the start of a new week DE30 tests key support at 10,500 pts ThyssenKrupp (TKA.DE) secured €1...
DAX opened with a big bearish price gap after a long weekend (German stock market was closed on Friday). The index is reacting to comments from Mike Pompeo...
Risk aversion rises following Trump and Pompeo comments Revised PMI data from the European countries RBA to announce rate decision...
Moods on the global financial markets are poor at the beginning of a new week. Hang Seng drops 4.1%, Kospi trades 2% lower and Indian Nifty is 5%...
• US equities markets trading in red at the beginning of the session • President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China • Amazon...
WTI crude futures soared more than 6% in a volatile session on Friday, after jumping 25% in the previous session as major oil producers began to reduce...
• Bitcoin price bounced off the $ 9,500 resistance. • Ethereum puled back below $ 220 • KFC implements blockchain technology We...
FTSE 100 (UK100.cash) fell 2.6% to trade around 5750 today, following the threat of US President Donald Trump to impose new tariffs on China in connection...
• Most stock markets are closed due to public holiday • ...
• US indices closed deeply in the red after weak macro data triggered concerns over the state of the economy. S&P 500 finished 0.9% lower,...
• European stocks close lower • ECB Fails to Expand QE • Weak economic data across Europe and US European indices finished...
The WEI is currently -11.58 percent, scaled to four-quarter GDP growth, for the week ending April 25 and -10.86 percent for April 18; for reference, the...
We are observing increased volatitlity on the FX market mostlikely caused by the month-end fixing flows. It seems that there is no fundamental news behind...
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.24 million of which more than 229 000 died and over 1.01 million recovered. • US...
The German federal government is delaying the decision to open schools, kindergartens and resumption of the German Bundesliga season. Why is this important...
