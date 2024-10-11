US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower on weak data
• US Jobless Claims top 3.8 million • Facebook and Tesla shares soared higher • Apple, Amazon and Visa will report...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading once again showed a bigger than expected value. Initial jobless claims came in at ...
Carmakers see big drop in revenue in Q1 2020 Decline in vehicle sales followed coronavirus spread Tesla (TSLA.US) shows unexpected...
European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at today's meeting. Such a decision was widely expected and, in turn, we did not see much of a...
EURUSD is trading in a local sideways move. Investors are waiting for today’s key event - ECB rate decision which will be announced at 12:45 BST....
European stocks open higher but erase gains later on DE30 pulled back to 11,000 pts after storming above 11,300 pts overnight Deutsche...
European countries report Q1 GDP Initial jobless claims seen at 3.5 million ECB expected to leave rates unchanged Risk-on...
US indices ignored poor US GDP reading yesterday and rallied on coronavirus drug hopes. S&P 500 finished 2.66% higher, Nasdaq added 3.57% and...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell has just ended and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key statements: -...
The FOMC maintained interest rates and refrained from introducing any additional action during the April meeting noting the severe economic damage and...
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.17 million of which more than 220 300 died and over 979 000 recovered. • US...
• Gilead (GILD.US) drug remdesivir shows improvement in treating COVID-19 • Investors focus turned to the Federal Reserve press...
German DAX jumped in afternoon trading on Wednesday and is trading at its highest level in seven weeks, ahead of US Federal Reserve and ECB meetings after...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q1 2020 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy shrank at an annualized 4.8% QoQ. Market expected...
Gold Significant oversupply on the gold market is still expected this year Increase in investment demand is being offset by drop in jewelry...
GBPUSD is trading lower on the day. However, looking at the M30 interval, one can see that the pair reached the key support zone. The area marked with...
European indices post minor gains on Wednesday DE30 tests 10,800-10,900 pts resistance zone Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) saw 23% YoY drop...
FOMC to announce rate decision in the evening US GDP report for Q1 expected to show contraction Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla and Boeing...
