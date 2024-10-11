DE30: Deutsche Bank surges on surprise Q1 profit
European stocks open higher but struggle later on DE30 breaks 10,600 pts but fails to hold above Adidas (ADS.DE), Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Italy plans to ease lockdown, Spain and UK mull decision US GDP report to be released later in the week While an empty macro calendar...
Stocks in Asia are rallying following a policy move from Bank of Japan. Nikkei gains 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 1.5% and Kospi is trading 2% higher....
• European stocks finished session lower • US indexes struggle for direction • US congress passed new stimulus package European...
Today Brazilian Real dropped 3.6% against US dollar. Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation after a dispute with President Bolsonaro over...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 2.75 million of which more than 193,000 died and over 762,000 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
• US stock markets opened higher • Further stimulus package has been approved by House of Representatives • American Express...
A dynamic rebound can be observed on EURUSD today. However, the pair reached the key resistance level - area near 1.08 handle, marked with upper limit...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
• Bitcoin at new monthly highs • Etherum break above the key resistance level • Starbucks and McDonald's are testing Chinese digital...
European stock market pullback DE30 attempts to break above 10,400 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) may run out of cash within weeks Stocks...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Markets are in risk-off mode German Ifo to be released in the morning Big drop expected in US durable goods orders in March Global...
US indices erased gains following a report that Gilead's coronavirus drug is ineffective. S&P 500 closed 0.05% lower, Dow Jones gained 0.17%...
The weekly NY Fed index (WEI) indicates a decline in GDP this year at 11.7% in the assessment of recent economic data which were avaiable at the end of...
In the last minutes we have been observing a strong declines on Wall Street. This is linked to recent rumors that a Gilead drug called Remdesivir, which...
• European indces closed in the green • Weak economic data from the US and Eurozone • Oil price pushes higher European...
Dzisiejszy dzień przyniósł serię fatalnych odczytów gospodarczych z całego świata. Dotyczyły one głównie odczytów PMI dla europejskich...
• US markets open slightly higher • US jobless claims hit 26 million in 5 weeks • Intel (INTC.US) will post quarterly results...
