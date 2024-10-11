BREAKING: US Jobless Claims surge to 4427k !
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading came slightly below market expectations. Initial jobless claims came in at 4427k...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Oil market suffered the worst day in history on Monday National lockdowns and aircraft groundings depress demand Massive decline...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 2.65 million of which more than 185 000 died and over 727 800 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
Remember that the exciting XTB Ramadan competition will start today! Make sure you do not miss the biggest trading competition of the year, which will...
US100 index is trading in a local sideways move today.Investors are waiting for the US session open as well as key US data (PMIs and jobless claims). Looking...
European markets pulled back after big drop in PMIs DE30 made failed attempt of breaking above 10,500 pts in the morning Vonovia...
As investors might have spotted, another PMI reading from Europe indicates a gigantic slump. British PMI data turned out be far worse than expected. Services...
Preliminary PMIs from France and Germany have been released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Readings echoed what we saw in flash PMIs from...
Flash PMIs from Europe and US to be released today Jobless claims data expected to show another massive number EU leaders to hold...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher in an attempt to recover from the previous day's decline. S&P 500 added 2.29%, Dow Jones...
• EU stocks finished higher • Wall Street rose on stimulus hopes • Oil rebound on US-Iran Tensions European...
Looking at EURUSD chart, one can see that the pair is trading in a local sideways move between 1.0815 and 1.09. A break below support could call for a...
• US stocks attempting to recover from previous session’s losses • Crude prices rebound • Netflix (NFLX.US)...
A dynamic sell-off could be observed on stock markets in March. US indices dropped 40% off the all-time highs. However, in spite of the still uncertain...
The Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced the interest rate decision at 12:00 pm BST. It was expected that the Bank would cut rates from 9.75% to...
The number of confirmed coroanavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million of which more than 178 551 died and over 701 500 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
European stocks attempt to recover from yesterday's declines DE30 tests 10,400 pts as European markets recover Hannover Re (HNR.DE)...
We are observing an extraordinary situation on the oil market since the beginning of this week. It relates primarily to WTI oil but due to intermarket...
