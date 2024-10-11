BREAKING: Oil starts new week with massive drop
It looks like there is no end to selling pressures on the oil market. WTI (OIL.WTI) declines over 8% and tests $23 handle today. The price is being influenced...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Mixed moods at the start of a new week Trump hinted on new stimulus deal IBM (IBM.US) to report earnings after market close Global...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed with Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 declining 1% and Chinese indices gaining. Kospi trades flat. DAX futures point to...
• Gilead Sciences' (GILD.US) new experimental drug show signs of being effective in treating coronavirus • President Trump plans...
• President Trump announced restart plan • Gilead stocks jumped 10% on Covid-19 Treatment Hopes • Schlumberger (SLB.US)...
Gilead Science (GILD.US), a US biotech company gains over 10% at the start of the Wall Street session, based on information about the possible high efficacy...
The number of confirmed virus cases increased to almost 2.20 million of which more than 147 500 died and over 557 500 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
• Major cryptos bounced of the weekly lows • Ethereum testing major resistance • Grayscale controls almost 2% of the world’s...
A correction move can be observed on the gold market today. Price of this precious metal is pulling back from recent highs at $1700. However the main trend...
Stocks jump on "promising results" of Gilead drug DE30 jumps above 10,600 pts but rally stalls European car sales drop...
Markets rally on coronavirus drug report Final European CPI reading for March Procter & Gamble to report earnings ahead of opening...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.58% and Dow Jones closing 0.14%. Nasdaq rallied 1.66% and is trading...
• Europe stocks close higher • US stock lack direction • US Jobless claims surged by 5.2 million last week Most of...
Starting from Today the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will begin regular publication of its Weekly Economic Index (WEI) to provide timely information...
• US stocks opened slightly higher • BlackRock (BLK.US) profits sink • Morgan Stanley (MS.US) profits lower than...
The price of WTI crude oil is still at a low level, close to $20 per barrel, which is associated with yesterday's record increase in US oil inventories,...
Banks launched Wall Street earnings report Earnings lower than year ago in most cases Massive increase in provisions for bad loans Dow...
Initial jobless claims came in at 5245k against expected 5500k. Last week jobless claims came in at 6606k. The latest figure brought the total reported...
Changing the language affects the change of regulator