US500 waits for another spike in jobless claims
US jobless claims data will be released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading is expected to show another massive increase of 5.5 million, putting combined...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to almost 2.1 million of which more than 135 000 people died and over 516 000 recovered.The...
European stocks gain on Wednesday DE30 moves sideways below 10,400 pts handle German government offers boost to credit insurers Most...
Oil market is trading in a sideways move today. The price of the commodity sits below the key support area at $21 and continuation of the downward move...
Jobless claims seen rising 4.6 million NY Fed to release new weekly index BlackRock and Morgan Stanley among today's earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a set of weaker-than-expected US data (retail sales, NY Empire, industrial production)....
• Major indexes trade lower on weak data • Oil prices dropped due to oversupply concerns • BOC leaves interest rates...
According to the Energy Information Administration oil inventories in the US increased by 19.2 million barrels in the week ending April 10th. ...
• US indices trading lower at the opening • Pandemic hits the banking sector's profits • Citigroup’s (C.US)...
US retail sales data for March has been released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading showed headline measure dropping 8.7% MoM (exp. -8% MoM). Sales excluding...
The declines on the stock markets in March were so steep that investors rushed to "buy the dip". Nobody expected such a dynamic V-shaped...
The number of confirmed virus cases hit above 2 million of which more than 126 thousand died and over 485 thousand recovered. The US remains the epicentre...
US Bancorp (USB.US) reported first quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that came above expectations. Company reported earnings...
XTB is excited to announce the launch of their Ramadan Trading Competition - the biggest trading competition of the year, which will be live between April...
Germany expected to extend lockdown until May 3 DE30 breaks below 10,500 pts, market geometries in the spotlight Fitch downgrades...
Stock markets in Europe are pulling back as lockdown measures are set to be extended and, in turn, hope for quick economic rebound wanes. Reports surfaced...
Noteworthy data from the US economy Bank of Canada to announce rate decision 3 big US banks to report earnings ahead of opening bell Moods...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday. S&P 500 added 3.06%, Dow Jones moved 2.39% higher and Nasdaq jumped 3.95%. Moods in Asia are...
