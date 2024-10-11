Economic calendar: Oil drama continues with G20 meeting in spotlight
Meeting of G20 energy ministers Most equity markets shut for holiday already The final day of the trading week has arrived. However,...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 gained 1.45%, Dow Jones added 1.22% and Nasdaq moved 0.77% higher. Trading...
• US Federal Reserve's announced $2.3 trillion loans package to support the economy • US Jobless Claims higher then expected • Oil...
BREAKING : OPEC considers making a 2 year deal According to Energy Intel Amena Bakr, OPEC mebers are discusing potential 2 year deal. Possible cuts of...
The first news from the OPEC + video conference on a new production cut agreement points to a solution to the problems between Russia and Saudi Arabia....
• FED announced further stimulus package • US Jobless Claims Above Forecasts • Disney (DIS.US) - number of subscribers...
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading once again showed a bigger than expected value. Initial jobless claims came in at...
Wall Street Q1 2020 earnings season starts next week Big banks and airlines among the first to report CapEx, dividend and buyback...
The upward move on the US100 index was halted today in the vicinity of highs from March 7 (8285 pts). Nevertheless, short-term trend remains upward therefore...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1,5 million today with over 332,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
Oil is in the spotlight this week with two big meetings scheduled for today (OPEC+) and tomorrow (G20 energy ministers). Crude is moving higher ahead of...
Stocks in Europe retest recent highs DE30 fails to break above Tuesday's high Airbus (AIR.DE) to slash airplane production by...
OPEC and non-OPEC producers to hold video meeting Eurogroup to restart pandemic funding talks US jobless claims and Canadian labour...
US indices finished yesterday's session with big gains. S&P 500 closed 3.41% higher, Dow Jones added 3.44% and Nasdaq jumped 2.58% Gains...
• European indexes went down as the pandemic continues to spread • US indices rebound • Bernie Sanders withdrew from the...
The U.S.' crude oil inventories increased more than market expectations last week as demand destruction stemming from the coronavirus wears on. According...
• US stocks open higher • TESLA (TSLA.US) is cutting wages • Pinterest (PINS.US) soared 14% in extended trading Yesterday’s...
Oil Investors wait for OPEC+ video meeting (Thursday). Output cuts will be discussed Donald Trump raised hopes for a cut of 10-15 million...
Optimism over a slowdown in coronavirus cases faded after latest reports suggest the outbreak is far from contained. Global coronavirus cases rose to 1,446,981...
