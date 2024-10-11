Technical alert: U500
US indices are trading in a local sideways move today. Looking at US500 chart, one can see a head and shoulders formation which often heralds a trend reversal....
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Stocks pull back as Covid-19 cases jump and Eurogroup lacks consensus DE30 with a floor near 38.2% retracement (10,200 pts) Infineon...
FOMC minutes to be released today Eurogroup failed to find consensus on pandemic funding No major reports are scheduled for release...
US indices made a big reversal during yesterday's session. S&P 500 closed 0.16% lower after rising as much as 3.5%. Dow Jones finished 0.12%...
• Spread of the coronavirus may be slowing, • European indexes end higher for second day, • US Dollar falls further, European...
US indices started today’s session higher. But shortly after a launch, one can see that sellers are in advantage. Looking at M30 interval the 22850...
• Signs of a slowdown in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus • US indices rally at the opening • Kraft Heinz (KHC.US)...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Global coronavirus cases rose to 1,358,950 million today with over 293,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
Slower spread of the coronavirus in recent days as well as hopes that oil output cut agreement may be reached continue to push US indices higher and higher....
Global stock market continue to rally DE30 reaches 4-week high, attempts to hold above 2018 low Fresenius (FRE.DE) boosts production...
Eurozone finance ministers to discuss pandemic funding API data expect to show another massive build in oil inventories European...
US stock market indices rallied yesterday on hope that the coronavirus pandemic approaches apex. S&P 500 surged 7.03%, Dow Jones rallied 7.73%...
• Stocks rebound on slowing outbreak • Oil prices fall after OPEC postponed the meeting • Gold extends gains Global...
DE30 has been trading in an sideways move since March 25. The price bounced off the lower limit of consolidation range at the end of last week. Today,...
• US stocks rally at the open • Rate of new coronavirus cases and deaths is slowing • Spotify (SPOT.US) rating downgraded US...
The Mexican Peso has reached a new record low of USD 25.77 today due to concerns regarding impact of oil prices on the state-owned oil company Pemex and...
