Coronavirus: market update
Global coronavirus cases rose to 1,278,754 million today with over 271,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
In this short summary we would like to present what is known about the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. We also provide a short commentary on where Thursday's...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Group recommends taking a short pending position on the pair...
Equities rally at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests 9,900 pts but fails Munich Re (MUV2.DE) said claims spiked in the first...
OPEC+ video meeting postponed German factory orders declined less than expected in February Moods on the global financial markets...
Meeting of major oil producers has been postponed from today to, at least, Thursday, April 9. WTI oil launched the week with an over 8% bearish price...
Oil launched the week with massive decline. Brent and WTI dropped around 8% at the open after OPEC+ meeting has been postponed to, at least, Thursday,...
• Catastrophic NFP report, • Coronavirus infections rise above 1 million, • US dollar extends gains, Global...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million today with over 222,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
• Non-Farm Payrolls sinks to lowest level since 2009 • Number of infected people in the US is rapidly increasing • TESLA ...
The US jobs data for March was released at 1:30 pm BST. NFP report showed 701k drop in employment (exp. -100k) and, in turn, the US labour market snapped...
• Major cryptos are trading higher this week • Bitcoin and Ripple testing key resistance levels • Factom initiated...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
European stocks start Friday's trading lower DE30 struggles to steer away from 9,500 pts mark Adidas (ADS.DE) seeks €1-2...
Oil prices jumped on Friday morning with WTI testing the $25 handle. The move was triggered by reports that OPEC+ scheduled a meeting for Monday,...
NFP report forecast to show first decline since 2010 ISM non-manufacturing seen plunging in March Revised PMIs from Europe and US Yesterday's...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher after Trump's tweet on oil output cuts boosted moods. S&P 500 closed 2.28% higher, Dow...
• Saudi Arabia calls for emergency OPEC+ meeting • Major indices rebound on oil price rally • Oil prices surged after President...
The German index DE30 returns to sideways move after bouncing off the yesterday's lows. Looking at the H1 time frame, one can see a local double bottom...
