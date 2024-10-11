BREAKING: OIL skyrockets on deal hopes
Oil prices are soaring today as speculations about a 3 party US-Russia-OPEC deal intensify. Following comments from president Trump, now we have news of...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• US Jobless Claims hit record high • US stock markets opened lower on Thursday • Boeing (BA.US) introduces voluntary lay...
Initial jobless claims surged once again in the United States, highlighting the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures on the...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 950,430 with over 202,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus reached...
Coronavirus panic still remains the main topic on the financial markets. Equities, FX pairs and commodities remain volatile offering plenty opportunities....
European stock market rise slightly on Thursday DE30 recovers from overnight dip Trading volumes on Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) skyrocket...
Significant price gains can be spotted on the oil market today. According to a Bloomberg report, China plans to stock up Strategic Petroleum Reserves....
Jobless claims data in the spotlight China's services PMI from Markit to be released overnight Equity indices from Europe and...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 4.41% while Dow Jones declined 4.44%. Russell 2000 closed almost...
• Stock markets extend Q1 losses • Trump warns of “very painful two weeks” • Oil prices continue to fall on...
• Number of new coronavirus cases rose in the US • U.S. stock markets trading lower at the opening • Caterpillar...
The Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in March declined to 49.1 from 50.1 in February, beating market forecasts of 44.9....
The market crash has caught many investors off guard. However, a steep decline in equity prices might also be seen as an investment opportunity, especially...
ADP Non-Farm Employment in the US decreased to -27k from 183k in the prior month. Analysts’ has expected a reading to show a much larger loss...
NZDUSD has been trading in an upward move since March 19. Nevertheless the pair broke below the trendline yesterday which may suggest a return to a downward...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 872,000 with nearly 185,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the followings levels: Entry...
European indices sink on Wednesday DE30 test lower limit of trading range at 9,500 pts Continental (CON.DE) withdrew outlook for...
