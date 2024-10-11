USDCAD - recommendation from Bank of America
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
EURUSD is pulling back today. The pair is heading for the key moving average, which acted as a key support in the past. Bouncing off the blue line may...
European equities open higher but pull back later on DE30 attempts to hold above 9,500 pts mark Adidas (ADS.DE) gathers bad publicity...
European stocks seen launching the session higher German CPI expected to slow in March Trump to be interviewed on Fox News As...
Risk-off moods can be spotted during the first Asian session of the week. Nikkei declines 3%, Shanghai Composite drops 1% and KOSPI trades slightly...
• US indices comes under pressure despite a massivel fiscal stimulus package • BOC emergenycy rate cut • Oil Prices Fall...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 559,100 with over 128,700 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US dropped to 89.1 in March of 2020 from a preliminary of 95.9 and 101 in February. It is the...
• US indices opened sharply lower after three day gains • US might become the new epicenter of the pandemic • GAP...
EURUSD is trading lower after bouncing off the resistance area at 1.1055. The nearest support to watch is marked with the upper limit of 1:1 structure...
Bank of Canada decided to deliver a 50 basis points rate cut in an emergency move. Main rate was lowered from 0.75% to 0.25%. The move is aimed at supporting...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
• Major Cryptocurrencies are trading in consolidation after unsuccessful attempts to break through key resistance levels • The new...
Boris Johnson confirmed via Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation now. UK Health Secretary and Finance Minister...
European equities erase some of recent gains DE30 keeps failing at 10,000 pts resistance level Infineon Technologies (IFX.DE) withdrew...
US House to debate economic relief bill in the early afternoon Revised UoM consumer sentiment data for March Stock markets ignored...
US indices surged yesterday as optimism over the stimulus package persisted. S&P 500 gained 6.24%, Dow Jones added 6.38% and Nasdaq jumped 5.6%....
• US Jobless Claims worse than at the peak of the financial crisis. • BoE Holds Interest Rates at Record Lows • European...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator