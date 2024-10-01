Economic calendar: UK retail sales and Canadian data in spotlight ❗
Today's session will be dominated by the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision and press conference, alongside crucial economic data releases...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Asian stocks mostly rose on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's substantial 50 basis point...
Stock markets continue to rise in euphoria after yesterday's dovish Fed decision. U.S. index futures gain up to 3.00%, with the US100 up by 4.00%....
Bitcoin gains 5.50% to $63,600, extending the dynamic growth from yesterday. Positive sentiment is returning to the cryptocurrency market, fueled by hopes...
Markets are gaining today in euphoria following yesterday's dovish Fed decision. However, there is also speculation that the Fed "knows more,"...
The first hour of the cash session on Wall Street has seen a very positive mood. The S&P 500 has climbed to new all-time highs, while the Nasdaq 100...
Increase in Gas Inventories: +58 Bcf (Expected: 54 Bcf; Previous: 40 Bcf) Inventories are growing slightly above expectations, though the growth...
US500 Hits New All-Time High The Small-Cap Index Gains the Most The Dollar Consolidates, Halting Further Declines Two-Year Bond Yields Drop Indices...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for August: actual -2.5% MoM; previous 1.5% MoM; actual 3.86M; forecast 3.92M;...
The dovish rate cut in the US has shaken up the mood in the global economy. While money markets had been righteously betting on a more decisive 50 bp cut,...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 227.50K; previous 231.00K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
Intel shares are up 2% in pre-market today to $21.21, following the recent announcement of major restructuring plans. The stock has faced significant challenges,...
Italian-based Campari Group (CPR.IT), opearting in beverage industry (producer of spirits, wines, famous Aperol, Campari and even non-alcoholic apéritifs)...
Bulls push DAX contracts Above 19,000 European markets in euphoria after Fed decision RWE and Bayer announce new partnerships We haven't...
The Bank of England (BoE) voted 8-0-1 to keep interest rates unchanged, contrary to expectations of a 7-0-2 vote. Only Dhingra dissented, advocating...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gain today almost 3% (almost a half part of this move is rollover), reaching 20,000 points. Stock market is driven by yesterday...
Cotton futures on ICE (COTTON) rebounded from $70 to almost $72 after a strong, yesterday selloff as US hurricane forecasters are watching a new potential...
The Bank of England's decision comes a day after a larger-than-consensus interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This raises questions about the...
European stock markets open higher, on wave of optimism after 50bp Fed rate cut Investors in the currency market await the Bank of England and CBRT...