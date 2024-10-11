US OPEN: Dollar rally went into reverse
Moods on global equity markets improved US indices open higher Tiffany (TIF.US) trade sharply higher
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
The number of people infected with the coronavirus across the world surpassed 252,000, of which 89,061 have recovered the death toll from the virus has...
GBPUSD is trying to recover after the recent fall. As we have suggested in the latest technical alert, the pair reached the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement...
Global equity markets recover DAX breaks above 9,000 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) to launch production of medical grade disinfectants. It...
European stock markets enjoy strong gains on Friday after coordinated actions of governments and central banks managed to calm investors’ nerves....
Moods on global equity markets improved Canadian retail sales expected to show increase Oil rig data to show impact of price crash Upbeat...
Wall Street indices managed to finish yesterday’s volatile session slightly higher. S&P 500 closed 0.47% higher, Dow Jones added 0.95%...
• EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 after ECB announces EUR750bn of Pandemic-QE • BoE cuts rates to new lows in emergency move • WTI...
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 229,973 of which 86,256 have recovered and 9,386 died. In Europe, the current epicenter of the pandemic,...
• US indices open lower • BOE cuts interest rates • Marriott (MAR.US) withdrawn its 2020 guidance and is eliminating...
Bank of England cuts rates by 15 bps and launches new QE program. The BOE lowers rates to 0.10% from 0.25%. The BOE says it will increase holdings...
USD sees massive gains despite zero rates, renewed QE in the US Global markets witness a funding stress comparable to 2008 EM currencies the most...
The number unemployment claims edged down by 4 thousand to 211 thousand in the week ended March 7th from the previous week’s revised level of 215...
Coronavirus-related disruptions to be a massive hit to the economy Insurance claims expected to rise significantly in 2020 Tredit...
Stocks in Europe launched the day higher thanks to a massive stimulus plan announced by the European Central Bank. However, optimism began to fade as the...
ECB announced massive stimulus DE30 erases morning jump BMW (BMW.DE) says production in China at 60% in March Moods on the...
Markets remain volatile SNB and Norges Bank to deliver rate decisions today Investors remain nervous. Coordinated actions from central...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 closed 5.18% lower, Dow Jones dropped 6.3% and Nasdaq declined...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator