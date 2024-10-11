DE30: European stocks erase morning bounce
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
European stocks open higher but erased the gain later on German ZEW index plunges to -49.5 pts in March Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) shuts...
The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for Germany plummeted to -49.5 in March 2020, the well below market expectations of -26.4.That is the lowest headline...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Governments’ actions boost market sentiment US retail sales data due today US futures surged overnight after the worst Wall...
US indices had one of the worst session in history yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 11.98%, Dow Jones declined 12.93% and Nasdaq slipped 12.32% Moods...
Global equities extend declines FED delivered an emergency interest rate cut Gold traded below 1500 USD/t.oz Global Equity Markets plunged...
During Monday’s session we can observe elevated volatility on financial markets, especially on stocks and commodities. Gold and silver prices fell...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Europe, US stalls over the virus threat Fed cuts rates to 0%, launches QE4 Watch out for the Chinese data The darkest macroeconomic scenario...
Panic on global markets continues Fed moves were not enough to calm investors' nerves Fitch downgrades Boeing's (BA.US) rating Over...
Obecnie możemy zauważyć kompletne szaleństwo na rynkach finansowych. Działania Fed w postaci kolejnego nadzwyczajnego cięcia stóp procentowych,...
Global markets remain extremely nervous despite the QE4 program announced by the Fed yesterday. Silver prices fell the victim of liquidity crunch in recent...
The number infected cases around the globe exceeded 170,000 today. Europe is now the epicenter of the pandemic, as cases in Italy approach 25,000; the...
Bloodbath on stock markets resumes in spite of rate cuts DE30 tests 8,500 pts for the first time since late-2008 TUI Group (TUI.DE)...
Equities in tailspin after range of rate cuts G7 call in the spotlight A range of the emergency moves from major central banks (Fed,...
The Federal Reserve delivered an emergency 100 basis points rate cut over the week. The Bank also reduced the reserve requirement ratio to 0%. QE...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 75 basis points emergency rate cut over the weekend. The Reserve also decided to launch a massive quantitative easing programme....
President Trump will hold a press conference today Stock markets rally fades Dollar rises after news that a state of emergency will be declared...
