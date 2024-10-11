Economic calendar: Investors await Trump’s press conference
Moods improve on stimulus hopes Donald Trump to hold press conference today API and WASDE data to be released today Moods...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with heavy decline following oil market crash. S&P 500 closed 7.6% lower, Dow Jones dropped 7.79%...
Another bad session for global equity markets Oil price crashes 30% Price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia Some of the traders who have...
Virus spread in Europe triggers recession fears Lower oil is good but it can cause short term troubles China attempts to return to work Throughout...
During today’s opening S&P 500 lost more than 7%, and was trading 19% lower from its historical peak. It is assumed that we are dealing with...
Oil Prices decline the most since 1991 The US Indices suffered another weekly loss despite the emergency intervention of the central bank Huge risk-off...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
European markets plunge on oil price collapse DE30 bounces higher after test of 10400 pts price zone Lufthansa (LHA.DE) will seek...
Oil price plunge key theme of the day German industrial production jumps in January Wall Street to open 1:30 pm GMT this week Key...
Saudi Arabia cut the price of its oil and started a possible price war with Russia. The move came after OPEC+ failed to agree on output cuts on Friday....
Saudi Arabia slashed its crude price and possibly launched a price war with Russia after OPEC+ talks broke down on Friday. WTI is trading nearly 30% lower...
Global equities plunged on Friday Oil prices went down over 7% Strong labor data from US and Canada Corona virus still has the largest impact...
For the first time in six years OPEC talks ended without a deal. Russia has rejected the offer of additional cuts. The price of WTI oil has broken lows...
Coronavirus remains the dominant theme on the markets Data from US labor market did not affect the financial markets S&P500 tests support zone...
The recent reading from the US labor market showed a significant increase compared with market forecasts. The Non Farm Employment Change rise 273k (est....
EURUSD is trading almost 0,8% higher today ahead of key data release from the US labour market. Looking technically at W1 interval the pair is trading...
NFP can top market estimates Strong number could at least stop USD slide Watch out for Canadian data The NFP report is normally a big time...
European markets slump, DAX at the lowest level since August 2019 German factory orders data for January beats expectations US may...
