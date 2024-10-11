BREAKING: DE30 hits the lowest level since August
After a weak session yesterday the DE30 failed to rebound at the opening today, flirting with 11600 points, the lowest level since August 2019. The primary...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Coronavirus concerns pressure markets Traders await jobs data from the US and Canada 4 Fed speakers in the afternoon Markets...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly lower and erased gains from the day before. S&P 500 dropped 3.39%, Dow Jones slumped...
Global equity markets traded lower on Virus anxiety OPEC decides to cut Oil production Gold prices are rising due to coronavirus concerns On...
GBPUSD is trading at the key resistance zone. The area near 1,2920 handle is marked with the 38,2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downward move and...
· US futures point to a lower opening · Inovio (INO.US) stock up on...
Big Tech companies were drivers of US stock market rally in 2019 Coronavirus outbreak hits supply chains Mass cancellation of tech...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on AUDUSD with the following levels: Entry...
According to latest reports, OPEC delegates agreed to cut output by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day. Oil price jumped on the news and Brent tested...
According to a Bloomberg report, HSBC evacuated its research department and part of the trading floor in the London office amid growing concerns over the...
Markets love monetary easing. There’s a broad consensus that a 11-year old bull market on Wall Street has been greatly supported by the Fed’s...
European markets give up early gains Barnier to brief investors on EU-UK trade talks progress Merck (MRK.DE) sees limited impact...
OPEC meeting in Vienna BoE and BoC Governors scheduled to speak US hard data for January OPEC meeting Group of major oil...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with massive gains after the Bank of Canada rate cut raised hopes of coordinated monetary policy action....
Daily summary: Another rebound on the markets Positive data from the US economy BOC cut rates by 50bp Super Tuesday’s results helped US...
BOC followed into Fed’s footsteps and cut interest rates by 50 bps, a move that was 50% expected by the markets. Canadian central bank decided to...
· US Indices rise after Joe Biden won Democratic primaries in 9 states · Centene...
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change data for February showed 183k increase - slightly above market expectations (est. 170k). The previous month’s release...
European stock markets are enjoying strong gains today with DAX testing 12,200 pts handle at press time (+1.75%). Investors are waiting for the EU finance...
