US OPEN: Wall Street set to open lower as risk-on moods fade
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
China releases virus impacted data – and it’s bad! Could Italy be the next Greece? Where was the US economy in February? Asia...
European markets struggle to hold onto early gains DE30 jumps above 12,000 pts and drops below 11,900 pts later on Volkswagen (VOW3.DE)...
Stock markets launched a new week significantly higher with DAX jumping back above the 12,000 pts handle. Recovery is being fuelled by hopes major central...
Markets rise as investors hope for central banks’ action US ISM expected to drop but hold above expansion-contraction threshold RBA...
Asian equities rebound with US futures after some central banks hinted stimulus may be coming. Nikkei added 0.95%, Shanghai Composite is trading...
Coronavirus in roughly 50 countries Equities and commodities plunge on coronavirus fears Global markets heading for its worst week...
Precious metals were holding ground well earlier this year but while they are often seen as safe haven assets, this is not the case today. Gold is down...
US futures point to lower open at Wall Street Dow Jones tests support zone at 25350 pts Big Lots (BIG.US) slumps after issuing...
A panic sell-off can be observed on the stock markets this week. US indices keep moving lower day after day. The nearest key resistance for US500 index...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
GOLD Despite a panic sell-off which can be observed on the stock market, gold price is erasing recent upward move. On one hand, it may be an opportunity...
Rout on the global stock market continues DAX tests 11800 pts handle, the lowest level since end-Q3 2019 BASF (BAS.DE) warns of a...
Early European trade sees a recovery attempt following a carnage during the Asian session but so far all these recoveries were traps for the bulls. For...
Markets in panic mode Inflation data from France, Italy, Germany and the United States Central bankers may offer hints on potential...
US indices followed into footsteps of their European peers and plummeted yesterday. S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed 4.42% lower while Nasdaq dropped...
Virus panic is spreading through the markets US500 tested 3000 level before recovering EURUSD near 1.10 amid stimulus hopes A spread of coronavirus...
The US open did not stop the fear among investors – instead the sell-off only accelerated. Even the good news seem to be bad as the Best Buy CEO...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator