Technical alert: GOLD
Gold market launched today’s session with a downward move. However, buyers managed to halt declines at the $1633 handle. The violet area on the chart...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Wall Street futures point to a green open US500 finds support at the lower limit of Overbalance structure Mastercard (MA.US) lowers...
Oil Oil pulled back amid spike in new coronavirus cases. Demand concerns remain key driver Outbreaks in South Korea and Italy show that...
In spite of a higher opening today, European stock market indices turned lower and continued sell-off, fuelled by coronavirus concerns. The German DE30...
European stocks opened higher and pulled back later on DE30 tests zone at 13000 pts RWE to develop floating wind turbines with Spanish...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
CB consumer confidence expected to improve in February European futures point to green open Home Depot to report earnings as the...
US indices plummeted yesterday as markets took note of surge in new coronavirus cases outside China. Dow Jones had the worst day in 2 years and dropped...
Panic-driven selling on global stock markets Coronavirus spreads beyond China A strong demand for safe havens Monday...
Global stock markets are in freefall mode today. The major European indices started the day with significant bearish gaps. The Italian index opened 3.5%...
Futures point to a carnage at Wall Street open Bernie Sanders wins Democratic Party primaries in Nevada Buffett does not see current...
European stock markets sink on coronavirus concerns DE30 tests the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Lufthansa (LHA.DE) sinks...
US PMIs deliver a massive disappointment Bond yields support EURUSD recovery, but will inflation help? China to release virus-hit PMIs this week US...
Just few days ago European indices were at their multi-year highs, including the ITA40 that was at the highest point since 2008. The market looks completely...
Markets focused on coronavirus developments UK parliament returns from recess HP to report earnings after market close As...
Stocks in Asia are sinking as coronavirus cases outside China surged. S&P/ASX 200 finished 2.25% lower while HSCEI is trading 1.9% lower. KOSPI...
Coronavirus fears rise again - the number of cases outside China climbs Disappointing PMI reading from the U.S. Gold prices keep...
The recent U.S. PMI reading showed a significant decrease compared with market forecasts. The Manufacturing PMI equals 50.8 (est. 51.5). The figure still...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
