Technical alert: USDJPY
USDJPY extends to a new session high. The pair reached the local resistance which is marked with 127.2% Fibonacci retracement. In case of correction move,...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Wall Street set to open higher FOMC minutes release at 7:00 pm GMT, Democratic debate at 2:00 am GMT (Thursday) Boeing (BA.US) finds...
OIL.WTI Latest rebound on the oil market suggests that the downward move is coming to an end. The declines were halted slightly below the key support...
Record levels on Wall Street do not stop precious metals, typical safe haven assets, from forging a rally on their own. Another day of bond price gains...
The Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced the latest monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. The Bank cut rates by 50 basis points, to 10.75%....
European stocks trade higher on Wednesday DE30 tests 50-hour moving average Covestro (1COV.DE) expects 2020 to be a challenging year Stocks...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
FOMC minutes and a lot of Fed speakers CBRT expected to cut rates UK inflation seen accelerating in January 8:30 am GMT -...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.29% while Dow Jones declined 0.56%. However, Nasdaq managed to recover...
Stock markets down amid Apple’s warning EUR/USD at 34-month low Gold breaks above $1,600.00 Tuesday brought...
For the past few days investors wondered whether gold prices will reach $1600 level. Today the yellow metal managed to break above the $1600 resistance...
Wall Street futures point to a lower open Apple (AAPL.US) doesn’t expect to meet revenue guidance this quarter Franklin Resources...
There’s no relief for the euro – the currency is down for the 5th straight trading day against the dollar and the EURUSD has just broken 1.08,...
Coronavirus is dominating market theme in 2020 Capital goods, autos and materials stocks seen losing on the outbreak Tech stocks...
AUDUSD trades lower today following the RBA minutes release. The pair bounced off the upper limit of Overbalance structure and is trading near 2019 and...
European indices open significantly lower on Tuesday Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) expects net revenue growth to surpass 5% in 2020 European...
UK wage growth expected to slow Speeches of RBNZ and Riksbank Governor Walmart to report earnings ahead of session open Traders...
Moods on the global equity markets are poor following Apple’s warning. The US company said it is not expecting to meet revenue guidance this...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator