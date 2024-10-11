Daily summary: China stimulus helps the markets
PBOC helps the markets by injecting additional liquidity Japanese economy fell by a staggering 6.3% YoY Bitcoin now trading...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Bitcoin launched a week with a dive lower. The cryptocurrency is now trading at the key support level - the lower limit of Overbalance structure that coincides...
Japan takes the hit from the tax hike February PMIs the first check on the virus impact US output shrinks again Asia – tax hike burden...
European indices start week higher but pullback after session launch DE30 tests the upper limit of the long-term upward channel Bayer...
Solid gains enjoyed by Chinese equities today led to a higher opening in Europe. Indices from the Old Continent trimmed gains in the first hour of the...
Holidays in US and Canada Japan’s GDP slumps in Q4 2019 4 central banks to release minutes this week The key macro...
Chinese indices advance at the start of a new week after China injected short-term funds into the financial system in order to maintain ample liquidity...
Markets without optimism German economy stagnates Gold prices surge following in-line US retail sales data This week...
Despite a lower volatility, the main trend on EURUSD remains downward. Looking at the H1 interval, one can see that the price one again bounced off the...
Bitcoin is trading above a key level Ethereum accelerated upward move Bitcoin reached the highest level since October 26 yesterday. The...
US futures point to small gain at cash session open Nvidia (NVDA.US) Q4 EPS jumps over 100% YoY Expedia (EXPE.US) sees double-digit...
The US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. The report showed following figures: Retail sales: +0.3% MoM (expected: +0.3%...
The US dollar is holding steady against the euro ahead of the US retail sales data release (1:30 pm GMT). January’s retail sales report is expected...
Citi issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
European stocks trade mixed on Friday Wirecard (WDI.DE) reported preliminary 2019 results Daimler (DAI.DE) to recall around 300 thousand...
US retail sales and Michigan sentiment scheduled for today GDP data from euro area and Poland to be released in the morning Coronavirus...
US session yesterday was a volatile one. Major indices opened lower, recovered but ultimately finished slightly lower. Dow Jones plunged 0.43%, S&P...
Coronavirus fears hit the market sentiment Stock indices launched a correction move EURUSD plunged below 1.0850 EURGBP is trading near December...
