US OPEN: Coronavirus concerns push Wall Street off record highs
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
US CPI data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. The headline price growth accelerated from 2.3% YoY in December to 2.5% YoY in January (exp. 2.4%...
S&P 500 earnings growth turned positive Revenue growth stands at around 4% YoY so far Big Tech is major driver of earnings and...
EURUSD plunged to almost 3-year low following a break below 1.09 handle. Despite a bullish candlestick painted on Tuesday on the daily chart, buyers did...
Standard Chartered Research issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Financial Services Company recommends taking a long position on the...
European indices pull back as coronavirus cases surge DE30 pulls back below 13700 pts Carmakers under pressure after dismal sales...
The Chinese mysteriously decided to change the methodology of identifying the virus cases and deaths and suddenly there are over 15k of new cases and even...
US headline CPI expected to accelerate Number of central bankers scheduled to speak today Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and NVIDIA among today’s...
US indices had another strong session yesterday with Dow Jones adding 0.94%, Nasdaq rallying 0.90% and S&P 500 gaining 0.65%. Russell 2000 closed...
Global stocks tend to rally Disappointing euro area industrial production Crude oil inventories rise - oil prices up roughly 3% Yet...
Wall Street futures point to a green open Lyft disappoints with lack of profit guidance change CVS Health reported better-than-expected...
We have noted in yesterday's technical alert that GBPUSD may benefit from the inverse head and shoulders pattern. After breaking above the neckline,...
BITCOIN returns above $10000 DE30 enjoys new records EURUSD bounced off after reaching 2019 lows EURUSD EURUSD has a poor start to the year....
Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at today’s meeting but signalled that no rate cut is coming this year. NZD caught a bid following...
European stocks with another higher opening DAX breaks above 13700 pts handle for the first time in history BMW (BMW.DE) to cut CO2...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Second day of Powell’s hearings in Congress Riksbank expected to leave rates unchanged Cisco Systems and CVS Health among today’s...
US indices rallied during yesterday’s session but gave back most of the gains by the end of the day. S&P 500 finished 0.17% higher, Nasdaq...
