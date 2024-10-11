Daily summary: Global stocks push higher
US stocks at new all-time highs UK’s economy stagnates amid Brexit EUR/USD breaks below 1.0900 support level Coronavirus...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Cocoa Cocoa price has increased significantly since the end of December, reaching local highs from 2018 The price has increased by over...
Another strong opening of the US session with both US500 and US100 surging to new all-time highs propels the DE30 to the highest level in history as well....
US futures point to Wall Street indices opening at record highs T-Mobile and Sprint receive green light to merge Slack Technologies...
GBPUSD jumped higher following the release of UK data earlier today. However, the pair didn’t manage to break above the neckline of the inverse head...
European markets open higher on Tuesday DE30 retests all-time highs Daimler (DAI.DE) cuts dividend by over 70% European shares...
Risk-on moods returned to the markets and helped US Nasdaq push above 9500 pts handle for the first time in history. European indices are also enjoying...
Crucial UK data to be released in the morning Powell to testify before House panel Number of central bankers scheduled to speak today 10:30...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.73% and Dow Jones adding 0.60%. Nasdaq rallied 1.13% Upbeat...
Coronavirus death toll surpasses fatalities from SARS epidemic Asian indices fell, mixed feelings in Europe. US dollar remains...
China attempts work resumption Strong NFP boosts the US dollar Ugly manufacturing data from Germany Asia – will China be able to return...
US stock index futures point to a flat open on Wall Street Tesla (TSLA.US) gains as operations at Shanghai factory are resumed L...
Gold price struggles near the resistance zone marked with the earlier broken trendline and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the downward move started...
USDJPY fx pair is usually strongly correlated with the TNOTE (correlation is negative therefore TNOTE chart is reversed). We saw that throughout 2019 but...
European indices start the week on a weaker footing Daimler (DAI.DE) expected to announce new jobs cuts Most of Volkswagen (VOW3.DE)...
Semi-important data from Europe and Canada 3 Fed speakers on the agenda Markets launched a new week in mixed moods. Situation on...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower as investors return their focus to coronavirus outbreak. Nikkei closed 0.6% lower, KOSPI slipped 0.59% and HSCEI...
More than 31 thousand of coronavirus cases worldwide Strong NFP data in the US, yet markets decline AUD/USD hits 10-year low Another...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
