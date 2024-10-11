US OPEN: Solid employment data supports risk-on rally
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
US employment change estimates for January were released by ADP at 1:15 pm GMT. The report showed US employment increasing by 291k jobs in January, the...
Tesla enjoys parabolic rally OIL price hits a 1-year low AUDUS bounced off the key support Tesla Tesla share price has more than doubled...
Stocks jump on coronavirus treatment rumours DE30 jumps above 13400 pts and reaches new weekly high Infineon (IFX.DE) surges on quarterly...
Indices around the world continue to surge today being led by technology and construction sectors. Risk-on moods received a boost after reports on alleged...
ISM and ADP reports among today’s highlights A lot of ECB members scheduled to speak General Motors to report earnings today 8:55...
US indices surged during yesterday’s session. S&P 500 closed 1.5% higher, Dow Jones gained 1.44% and Nasdaq rallied 2.1%. Upbeat moods...
US stock rally Tesla as the biggest sensation Coronavirus still spreading at a rapid pace Investors with exposure to the US stock market may...
Oil: Oil prices plunged below 50 USD per barrel (WTI) and 55 USD per barrel (Brent) amid expected decline in China’s demand It...
Tuesday sees a continuation of absolutely wild rally on Tesla (TSLA.US) stock that is 40% up in just two days, over 110% since the beginning of the year...
US indices set to open over 1% higher today Tesla (TSLA.US) set to open near $900 handle Earnings report from Alphabet (GOOGL.US)...
The coronavirus outbreak in China is the key theme on the financial markets these days. While it spreads fear across China, market reaction has been limited...
AUDUSD launched recovery after today’s RBA interest rate decision. The pair bounced off the key support zone, that is marked with previous price...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
European indices surge as declines in China are halted DE30 breaks above local market geometry and continues to surge Lufthansa (LHA.DE)...
Stocks in Europe benefit from upbeat moods seen during US and Asian trading sessions and surge on Tuesday. Investors seem to look past the mounting number...
Trump to deliver State of the Union address overnight Semi-important readings from UK, EU and the US Walt Disney and Ford Motor among...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with Nasdaq rallying 1.34%. S&P 500 added 0.73% while Dow Jones gained 0.51%. Small-cap...
