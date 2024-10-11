Daily summary: China’s markets opened amid coronavirus fears
China’s stock market opens after an extended Lunar New Year Coronavirus gets worse Pound sterling takes a beating Better...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
GBPUSD is trading today lower due to Borish Johnson’s threat about UK-EU negotiations and better release of ISM data from US. The pair erased recent...
US stocks have started the cash session in upbeat moods following an indecisive European session, and are on track to recover some of Friday’s losses....
US futures point to a green open on Wall Street Nasdaq (US100) bounces off the 9000 pts mark Alphabet (GOOGL.US) to release earnings...
Boris Johnson repeated his threat of walking away from negotiations with the EU in case Brussels sticks to demands on key issues. Comments came shortly...
Profits in China set for a deep dive EMU economy weaker than hoped Investors hope to see a strong NFP report in the US Asia – investors...
European equities recover at the beginning of a new week DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Siemens Healthineers...
January’s ISM release is a highlight of the day Final PMIs from Europe and US Alphabet (GOOGL.US) to release earnings after...
Stock market in China reopened after a holiday break. Shanghai index plunges almost 8% after sinking to as low as -9%. Chinese authorities imposed...
Friday started in decent moods after strong earnings from US tech stocks but ends in an uncontrolled panic, especially in Europe where stocks tank between...
EURUSD is trading higher today. After bouncing off the support zone at 1.1000, an upward correction started. Should the current sentiment prevail, the...
US futures point to a lower opening US2000 eyes a break below 1640 pts mark Amazon (AMZN.US) surges in premarket trade as earnings...
A pack of the US data was released at 1:30 pm GMT. PCE inflation for December matched estimate and accelerated to 1.6% YoY. Reading for November has been...
Cryptocurrencies gain amid coronavirus concerns Bitcoin breaks above $9000 mark Litecoin breaks above the upper limit of the Overbalance...
SEB Group issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Group recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following...
Italian and French economies contracted in Q4 2019 DE30 tests key zone at 13150 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on positive glyphosate...
US indices soared higher yesterday on good earnings reports from tech stocks but that mood hasn’t translated to the European session. Obviously the...
CPI and GDP releases from Europe US PCE, spending and income data due today Brexit day A lot of key data from the EU member...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator