Morning wrap
Wall Street indices managed to recover from a drop at the open and finished yesterday’s session higher. S&P 500 added 0.31%, Dow Jones...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
AUDUSD sinks today above 0.5 percent. From a technical point of view, the downward move has accelerated after a break below the 0.6850 handle. Currently,...
US indices set to open lower on virus concerns Facebook (FB.US) slumps pre-market as user growth in North America disappoints Tesla...
The Q4 US GDP matched expectations of 2.1% annualized growth but the details of the report are weak. Real consumer spending increased by 1.8% (3.2% in...
Oil Airlines suspend flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak New virus is spreading faster than a similar SARS virus in the previous...
The Bank of England decided to hold interest rates unchanged at today’s meeting with a number of dissenters to the decision remaining at 2. The Bank...
European markets take a dive as virus concerns return DE30 moves back above the upward trendline Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) reports annual...
GBP traders await Bank of England decision US GDP and German CPI among releases to watch Amazon and Coca-Cola report Q4 earnings 12:00...
We are in the midst of the earnings season in the US and at least judging from market reactions it looks positive so far: Apple, Microsoft and Tesla rallied...
US indices finished yesterday’s session mixed in spite of a higher opening. S&P 500 closed 0.9% lower while Dow Jones added 0.04% and Nasdaq...
US Indices move up for the second day AUD down despite higher inflation FOMC adjusts IOER rate, little market reaction Key reports still ahead Normally...
The Fed decided to maintain key interest rate – in line with expectations but the IOER rate has been increased by 5 bps to 1.6%. The Fed will continue...
The FOMC will announce its decision today at 7pm GMT and president Powell will take the stage 30 minutes later. January is a so-called “off”...
Oil market has been trading in a downward trend since 8th January. The price rebounds from the upper limit of Overbalance structure today. This...
US stock market set to open higher, US2000 finds support at 1650 pts General Electric (GE.US) surges in pre-market trading on earnings beat Boeing...
US30 recovers from recent declines GBPUSD struggles with 1.30 USD handle OIL.WTI rebounds from key support zone at $51 US30 Let’s...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Group recommends taking a short pending position on the pair...
Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Germany DE30 rebounds but faces resistance at 13375 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) breaks to...
