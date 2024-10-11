AUDJPY - recommendation from BofA
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
In spite of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, European stock market indices add to Tuesday’s gains on Wednesday. Semiconductor stocks...
FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm GMT Polish 2019 GDP to be released in the morning Tesla (TSLA.US) among companies reporting earnings...
US indices enjoyed strong gains yesterday as investors looked past virus concerns. S&P 500 finished 1.01% higher, Dow Jones added 0.66% and Nasdaq...
Indices attempt to move higher Strong US data help the dollar Silver prices tumble Tuesday was very lively on the markets – indices were...
Wall Street set for a strong opening Nasdaq (US100) climbs back above the 9000 pts mark Pfizer, 3M and United Technologies reported...
European stocks erase early jump, DAX trades lower on the day DE30 tests support zone at 13150 pts SAP (SAP.DE) declines after reporting...
In a world of trillion dollar valuations on Wall Street, market participants are rarely stunned at a “mere” $100 billion company valuation....
SEB Group issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Group recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
GBPUSD launched today’s session lower. The pair is testing key support - the lower limit of the Overbalance structure at 1.3015 handle. However,...
Durable goods orders and consumer confidence data from the United States Hungarian central bank to leave rates unchanged Apple (AAPL.US)...
US indices slumped yesterday as investors were assessing the impact of a coronavirus outbreak. S&P 500 and Dow Jones finished 1.57% lower while...
USDJPY launched the week with a bearish price gap. The pair is trying to recover from recent declines. Buyers managed to push the pair towards the nearest...
China to feel impact from the coronavirus Promising signs in Europe US Fed to stay put in January Asia – just how big the hit will be? When...
European stock markets sink at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests lower limit of the Overbalance structure Lufthansa (LHA.DE)...
Death toll from a new coronavirus has risen to over 80 and markets remain jittery. Number of confirmed cases has risen to 2700. More and more countries...
Coronavirus continues to be the main market theme with the death toll rising to above 80 over the weekend. Risky assets like stocks and oil launched the...
PMI indices point to some manufacturing recovery Virus spreads quickly, scares markets Oil prices keep diving as demand concerns mount Friday...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
