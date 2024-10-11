Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday’s session mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Nasdaq added 0.14% while Dow dipped 0.03%. Tesla rallied 4.09% yesterday,...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Elon Musk might still be some years away from sending people to Mars but a stock price of his Tesla surging like a SpaceX rocket. The stock (TSLA.US) is...
DAX, Nasdaq and S&P 500 paint fresh record highs CAD plunges after BoC decision OIL trades under pressure on demand concerns Sentiment...
The Bank of Canada announced the first interest rate decision of the year at 3:00 pm GMT. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected but the statement caused...
US futures point to a green open as virus concerns wane Russell 2000 (US2000) eyes retest of key resistance Market capitalization...
GBPUSD is trading higher following the release of solid UK data earlier today. The pair jumped towards the key resistance marked with the upper limit of...
USDJPY Let’s start today’s analysis with the USDJPY currency pair. Taking a look at the pair from a broader perspective, one can spot an...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Trump repeats EU car tariff threat DE30 paints fresh all-time high but fails to hold the gains Preliminary 2019 results from Daimler...
A return of Wall Street yesterday quickly dispelled virus fears and pushed US stocks towards fresh highs. While investors could get used to Wall Street...
Bank of Canada expected to leave rates unchanged today Ursula von der Leyen to address World Economic Forum today Johnson & Johnson...
US indices were testing record highs yesterday but ultimately finished the session lower. Dow Jones was the top laggard as it closed 0.52% lower....
Wall Street once again ignores external fears US100 hits all-time highs ahead of the earnings OIL plunged lower before recovering It was a rollercoaster...
US futures point to lower opening as risk-off moods prevail US100 bounces off the support zone ranging around 9110 pts IBM (IBM.US)...
Platinum Platinum prices breaks above the $1000/ounce mark for the first time since January 2018 Precious metal tests limits of the trading...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Stocks in Europe drop as concerns over spread of coronavirus mount DE30 pulls back after reaching fresh two-year high Commerzbank...
Gold found itself under selling pressure at the beginning of the European session. Looking at M30 interval, one can see that the price broke below the...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator