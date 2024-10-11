Economic calendar: Labour market data and Trump’s address
Labour market reports from Poland and the United Kingdom IBM (IBM.US) and Netflix (NFLX.US) to report results after session close Trump...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The Chinese indices (CHNComp, HKComp) plummeted by 2.5% and markets in Japan and Korea slid by around 1% on news of coronavirus spread in China and also...
Risk-off moods could be spotted during the Asian trading hours as market took note of spreading coronavirus in China 4 people have died from...
Today is the US holiday and at the same time what it’s called a BlueMonday – the most depressing day of the year. It started a bit that way...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the GBPAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
AUDUSD launched a new week slightly lower. Looking at the daily time frame, the pair is trading near the key support at 0.6850. A rebound from the area...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Private banking company recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Investors hope for a recovery in Europe, Asia Decent US data, good start of the year China may run out of fuel Europe – will there be...
South Korea loses top innovator spot to Germany in Bloomberg ranking DE30 pulls back from the 13540 pts handle Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Platinum is one of the best performing markets on Monday morning with gains exceeding 1%. What’s more important, prices are once again in the resistance...
US stock exchanges to remain shut today for holiday BoJ, BoC and ECB to announce rate decisions this week World Economic Forum in...
Oil is the top market mover after the weekend. Brent and WTI trade over 1% higher following supply disruptions at two major producers. Unrest in...
Stocks end the week on a strong footing Mixed US data, nightmare UK sales report USD gains for the second day Friday was another day of risk-taking,...
US indices poised to open higher at fresh records USD gains on solid housing market data Alphabet (GOOGL.US) joins $1 trillion market...
Oil price broke above the upper limit of Overbalance structure yesterday. According to the methodology, a bigger upward correction or even trend reversal...
Cryptocurrencies enjoyed major gains recently DASH more than doubled in value Bitcoin halving could start another bull market Cryptocurrency...
Germany aims to exit coal by 2038, billions in compensations to affected parties DE30 eyes break to fresh 2-year high Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
