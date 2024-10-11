BREAKING: GBPUSD pulls back below 1.31 after retail sales miss
Retail sales data for December from the United Kingdom was released at 9:30 am GMT. Headline print showed a drop of 0.6% MoM (exp. +0.6% MoM) while gauge...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Friday brings a continuation of market euphoria that spreads to the European markets as well. DE30 is flirting with all-time high and other markets are...
Key retail sales data from the UK Final CPI print for December from euro area US industrial production forecasted to drop in December 9:30...
US indices finished yesterday’s session at fresh record highs. S&P 500 added 0.84% and closed above 3300 pts for the first time in history....
US retail sales, Philly Fed beat esitmates Morgan Stanley beats estimates, raises targets Stocks beat more records A day without fresh records on...
US indices set for a green open today Russell 2000 (US2000) nears key resistance at 1700 pts Morgan Stanley (MS.US) recorded 30%...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT and it turned out to be a positive surprise. While the headline gauge came in-line with estimates...
EURUSD struggles with the key resistance area at 1.1163. One should expect elevated volatility at 1:30 PM GMT as retail sales data from the US will be...
S&P 500 kept ignoring weakening earnings forecasts throughout the year US equities look more expensive than they were in 2007 Not...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey lowered its main rate from 12% to 11.25% today. The move was expected as the Bank continues to lower borrowing...
European car sales jump 21.3% YoY in December DE30 erases morning bounce and pulls back into downward channel RWE (RWE.DE) set to...
US and China signed the PhaseOne trade deal yesterday and while there is a lot of skepticism in comments, US markets move relentlessly higher and US500...
US retail sales data expected to show increase in December ECB President Lagarde set to speak at 6:00 pm GMT Morgan Stanley (MS.US)...
China and the United States signed a ‘Phase One’ trade deal yesterday. The deal includes commitments from China to end intellectual property...
Looking at the gold chart, the price of this precious metal rebounded today from the resistance at $1557. The level is marked with the upper limit of the...
Europe in red but US hits more records Goldman disappoints with earnings US, China sign trade deal Oil declines after the inventory data Wednesday...
US indices ignored a weak quarterly report from Goldman Sachs and have seen very strong open. US30 moved past 29000 points as Larry Kudlow, top economic...
US indices set to open flat as markets await ‘Phase One’ trade deal details Goldman Sach (GS.US) earnings drop on litigation...
Summary: Gold struggles near the resistance at $1555 Bitcoin surges almost 10% this week Tesla breaks above $500 and continues to rally GOLD Gold...
