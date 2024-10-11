AUDNZD - recommendation from Citi
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
German Federal Statistical Office released first estimate of 2019 GDP growth DE30 continues to trade below trendline Carmakers and...
Cryptocurrencies are enjoying a stellar start to the year with Bitcoin and other digital assets rising significantly. However, DASH can be considered a...
The UK CPI inflation data for December was released at 9:30 am GMT. The reading showed price growth slowing from 1.5% YoY to 1.3% YoY while markets expected...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
China and the United States to sign trade deal at 4:30 pm GMT German 2019 GDP estimate to be released in the morning Earnings from...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the global financial markets as China-US tensions are set to remain after signing of ‘Phase One’ trade...
US stocks mostly higher, lifted by Tesla, JP Morgan FX calm, US inflation in line with expectations Cryptocurrecnies soar Tuesday started the earnings...
The cryptocurrency market has definitely got some fresh air this year. Bitcoin price defended the key $6000 barrier and started rising amid Middle East...
US stock market futures fluctuate ahead of session open Dow Jones (US30) could retest ATH amid solid earnings JPMorgan, Wells Fargo...
US inflation was at 2.3% in December, compared to 2.1% in November. The core measure remained steady at 2.3% y/y. The reading is in line with the consensus,...
EURUSD is trading lower following yesterday’s gains. One should expect elevated volatility at 1:30 PM GMT today as inflation data from the US will...
Oil Lack of escalation in the Middle East tensions cause crude price to pull back Decline in the US and Asian refinery margins could hint...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
EC expected to unveil details of European Green Deal this week DE30 recovers from morning slump RWE (RWE.DE) and Beiersdorf (BEI.DE)...
DE30 took a dive shortly after the opening of the cash session. Moves on individual companies are not major but declines are broad and most of the companies...
Trade officials from China and European Union arrive at Washington Headline US CPI expected to accelerate further in December Watch...
The United States officially removed China from the “currency manipulators” list and said that the country has made “enforceable...
Monday is very mixed on the markets. In absence of major reports and events investors are awaiting a very busy week: start of the Q4 earnings season (tomorrow),...
