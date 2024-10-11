Technical alert: USDJPY
USDJPY is trading at the highest level since May 2019. As long as the price sits above 10965 handle, the upward move looks more probable. The nearest...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
US stock market futures point to a green opening Sales of Ford Motor (F.US) in China declined 26% in 2019 Analysts at Oppenheimer...
ANZ Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
US NFP shows weaker wage growth Trade deal will do little to spur growth in Asia German industry still in troubles US – weaker NFP could...
Stocks gain as investors await signing of ‘Phase One’ trade deal DAX (DE30) trims early gain but still trades higher on the day Wirecard...
Following a weaker than expected NFP report on Friday the EURUSD managed to defend the 1.11 barrier and bulls attempt to take advantage of it today. Although...
Monthly GDP and production data from the United Kingdom Italian retail sales seen rising in November after a drop in October 8:00...
US stocks finished Friday’s session lower following a mixed NFP report for December. Dow Jones slipped 0.46%, S&P 500 dropped 0.29% and...
Weak NFP lifted gold, but had limited impact on markets Indices surge higher CAD attempts to recover on data The NFP date is always crucial for investors....
Employment growth slowed in December Market sentiment still very high US500 could see another record close today The major event of Friday...
Labour market reports from the US and Canada were released at 1:30 pm GMT. US report missed the 160k estimate as it came in at 145k. US wage growth slowed...
Summary: ITA40 is trading near an all-time high COFFEE faces the worst week in a long time Declines on AUDUSD stopped at key support level ITA40 The...
USD strengthens against major peers ahead of the US labour market report release (1:30 pm GMT). Bar of expectations is set high after the ADP print suggested...
Cryptocurrencies gain on Middle East tensions Litecoin nears the lower limit of the upward channel Will new Chinese law pave the...
Stocks trade mixed ahead of US and Canadian labour market reports DE30 dips at the beginning of Friday’s session RWE (RWE.DE)...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following...
Labour market reports from Canada and the United States Industrial production figures from France, Italy and Mexico WASDE reports...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly higher. Nasdaq surged 0.81%, Dow Jones added 0.74% and S&P 500 moved 0.67% higher....
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator