Daily summary: new records, stronger dollar
US indices at fresh all-time highs as market falls into complacency again US dollar gains, investors hope for a strong NFP report Oil crashes for...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: New ATHs for US500 and US100 US30 testing prior peak Initial jobless claims beat forecasts Stock markets...
Key support: 1.2955 Key resistance: 1.3060 Looking at the USDCAD chart, one can see that the price reached the key resistance area at 1.3060....
US equities tend to gain during election years Trade conflicts and negotiations to play a major role in 2020 Q4 2019 earnings season...
There’s been a move lower in the pound in recent trade after Mark Carney delivered a fairly dovish address in London. The outgoing BoE Governor warned...
German trade data miss overshadows beat in industrial production DE30 surges to 2-year high on easing of Middle East tensions Evotec...
Market sentiment turned from panic to euphoria in less than 24 hours yesterday and we are looking at a continuation of buying spree today. DE30 was below...
Second tier data from EU and US to be released throughout the day Natural gas inventories expected to fall by 57 billion cubic feets BoC...
Donald Trump decided to steer away from deeper military conflict with Iran after Iranian missile attacks turned out to be harmless. However, US President...
Summary: Trump seems to end escalating tensions with Iran Move sends US100 to new all-time high Oil and Gold tumble back lower ADP...
An eagerly anticipated speech from Donald Trump has caused a clear market reaction with the US president choosing to avoid any further escalation between...
Summary: US benchmarks to begin little changed Indices bounce after 60 pt decline for US500 Boeing shares called to open lower...
Donald Trump will deliver a statement on Iran at 04:00 pm GMT, a few hours after Iran fired at American military bases in Iraq. The market believes that...
The release of a private measure for US job growth has raised hopes ahead of Friday’s more widely followed NFP report and points to a tightening...
Key support: 0.6850 Key resistance: 0.6930 Looking at the AUDUSD chart, one can see that the price reached the key support at 0.6850 where demand-side...
Gold price has been on the rise for a long time. Gold gained over the past year in spite of upbeat moods on the global financial markets. Investors are...
Summary: Clear risk-off moves after Iran retaliates Initial moves pared however Boeing to drop after Tehran crash There...
European indices decline as markets are scared of possible Middle East war DAX fails to break back above the resistance zone at 13150 pts Lufthansa...
