PayPal shares gain 7.5% after quarterly report 📈
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are gaining nearly 7.5% ahead of the opening of today's trading session on Wall Street, following the release of better-than-expected...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are gaining 0.70% in pre-market trading ahead of the publication of their first-quarter results, which are expected...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin loses more than 3% today and retreats to $61,000, while the largest of the 'altcoins, Ethereum, records...
The euro is back above $1.0720 vs. the USD after stronger than expected European GDP for Q1. Quarterly GDP rose by 0.3%, which was stronger than the 0.1%...
Gold: We learned the first quarter data for the gold market according to Metal Focus and the World Gold Council Demand in Q1 was lower than Q4...
The DAX declines in the first half of the day Euro and USD strengthen In the second day of this week, futures contracts on major European indices...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data: HICP ex Energy and Food: previous 0.9% MoM; HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.8% YoY;...
Anyone trading cocoa right now will be holding onto the edge of their seats. Cocoa surged to a record high earlier this month and broke the $10,000 a tonne...
08:55 AM BST, Germany - Employment Data for April: German Unemployment Change: actual 10K; forecast 7K; previous 4K; German...
The Australian Dollar is one of the weaker G10 currencies today following an unexpected drop in March retail sales. The report showed a decline across...
Today, several GDP reports for the first quarter of 2024 from Eurozone member countries are scheduled, along with a report for the entire Eurozone at 10:00...
Asia-Pacific indices are experiencing a moderately positive session, remaining in slight positive territory. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is up by 1.05%,...
This week's first session brought mixed sentiment among investors. Neutral sentiment dominates the German stock market, with the DAX...
Tomorrow before the market open, Coca-Cola Company (KO.US) will show its results for 1Q24. Banking analysts anticipate that the decline in inflation dynamics...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Cocoa prices retreated nearly 11% at the start of the week after West Africa began to see slightly more rainfall, quieting fears that the next crop season...
Wall Street posts gains at the start of week Apple and Tesla drive upward wave Domino's Pizza releases strong results for Q1 2024 Wall...
The Statistisches Bundesamt has just released preliminary inflation figures for April. The report fell short of expectations, coming in at 2.2% on an annual...
German DAX in mixed mood at the start of the week CPI data from Germany at 1:00 pm BST Downward pressure on Deutsch Bank shares General...