5 Themes for 2020
Record markets, lots of politics and central bank intervention – that’s what we had in 2019. How will 2020 look like? In this analysis we point...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Investors from Europe launched 2020 in upbeat moods. Gains can be spotted all across the Old Continent and in most cases indices trade over 1% higher....
Final PMI data from Europe and US to be released today US initial jobless claims seen at 225k Economic calendar looks empty today...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher on the second day of 2020. Australian S&P/ASX 200 finished 0.1% while most of the Chinese indices trade around...
The last day of 2019 brings a continuation of profit-taking on those indices that are still trading but many commodity markets see more inflows. This is...
In trading we typically look forward for setups and opportunities but the last day of 2019 is a good moment to take a look back as see which markets made...
New Year’s eve has a lighter schedule as many European markets are closed and others have trimmed sessions. However the US trades normally, and there...
Profit taking at the end of the year – Wall Street was down yesterday and this mood extends to Asia where Asian shares (AUS200) slid as much as...
We are witnesses of a considerable sell-of on the equity market in the last stock market session in most countries. However, tomorrow there will be a limited...
Key support levels: 8711, 8555, 8460 Key resistance: 8840 Looking at the US100 chart, one can see that the price reached local support. The 8711...
Reading: 48.9 Expected: 48.0; prior: 46.3 Chicago PMI, which is one of the most important local surveys, shows a stronger improvement in sentiment,...
GBPUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with British pound. It was a very interesting year for the currency as it started with clear depreciation...
DE30 continues to struggle around 13300 points Supports at 13175 and 13080 DAX vs S&P500 close to decade low Technical Analysis Although...
Wheat prices continue a rally on Monday, reaching the $561 – the highest price in 2019! The price has gained over 20% since September lows amid optimism...
The New Year’s week is dominated by the US calendar positions Chinese PMIs last key figures to watch this year All markets closed on Wednesday,...
OIL prices at fresh 3-month highs following the US strike on Iran-backed positions A strike on positions in Iraq and Syria was a response to killing...
The price of oil was mixed today, mainly due to earlier comments from Russia’s Novak who said that the oil agreement should end in 2020. On the other...
